BMW gifts Japan with aptly-named special edition models, available across the range. Dubbed as the 'Edition Sunrise,' these variations embody aesthetic upgrades that are remarkably Japanese and a great representation to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The BMW 'Edition Sunrise' is available for the X2, 3 Series, and the Z4 roadster, representing a limited quantity per model only. "The sun will rise again" is the concept behind the special edition models, an adage of hope that's very appropriate during these adverse times, we reckon. BMW said that these cars were "made in hopes of a day when the world will regain its spirit and start running."

The BMW Edition Sunrise models share a common trait – an Alpine White exterior body paint with red line accents that run through the doors and the side mirror caps. All BMW cars here come with M Sport packages, so they come with 19-inch M light alloy wheels and M Sport seatbelts, while the X2 gets all the good stuff like aerodynamics package, rear spoiler, and leather steering wheel.

The BMW X2 Edition Sunrise is based on the xDrive18d M Sport model, limited to 200 units only and available in Magma Red and Black interior options. Of the 200 units, 20 examples are exclusively available online. It's priced at ¥5,540,000 or approximately $51,516 with the current exchange rates.

As for the 3 Series, it's based on the 320d xDrive M Sport and is available in Alpine White (200 units) and Melbourne Red (50 units) color theme. The seats are in black Verneska leather with black with blue stitching. The Melbourne Red version is a bit pricier at ¥7,030,000 ($65,229) while the Alpine White sells for ¥6,870,000 ($63,744).

Lastly, the Z4 roadster Edition Sunrise is a special sDrive20i M Sport, limited only to 50 units and comes with a hefty ¥7,400,000 ($68,662) price tag.

All deliveries of the BMW X2 and Z4 Edition Sunrise models will commence by June of this year. The 3 Series, however, will be delivered by the end of autumn in Japan, which will happen by the end of this year.