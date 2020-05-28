It's time to hand over the Audi keys, Spidey.
Hyundai and Sony have inked a new partnership deal that'll have the two working closely together on various projects in the coming years. That means ol' Spidey's fleet of Audis is going bye-bye. The two companies have entered into a "multi-picture promotional partnership" that involves more than blatant product placement. New Sony movies will feature the automaker's latest models and technologies, though, with new Hyundai models appearing in five upcoming Sony films.
Those films include sequels to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the live-action Spider-Man: Far From Home movies. The sequels are slated for an October 2022 and November 2021 release date, respectively. The deal also includes July 2021's Uncharted, a live-action prequel to the video game franchise of the same name. But the deal is more than just Hyundai loaning Sony's various movie productions a fleet of cars. Audi was quite present in the last Spider-Man installment.
Hyundai says the new deal will "offer a wide range of opportunities" for the two. That includes leveraging Sony's intellectual property for marketing content and entertainment purposes. The two will also "collaborate on infrastructure" and concepts for Sony movies while also working together to "co-create visual reality and gaming experiences." Co-produced events are possible along with "other opportunities."
While Hyundai's latest models will be the shining stars of the deal, the partnership will also allow Hyundai to promote its vision of "human-centered future mobility." Hyundai unveiled that vision earlier this year at CES alongside its quad-rotor air taxi concept (helicopter) it partnered with Uber to produce, along with several other unique mobility vehicles. It's a bold vision for Hyundai, which is serious enough about it to have an Urban Air Mobility Division, though concepts and actions are two different things.
For now, both Hyundai and Sony are keeping the finer details of the agreement a secret. We also don't know what involvement Hyundai will have in either of the new Spider-Man movies, though we could look to Spider-Man: Far From Home for a hint. In that movie, the Audi E-Tron SUV, Audi A7, and Audi Q8 all appeared on the screen. In the next movie, those will be Hyundai models.
