There has been a lot of speculation about Mitsubishi leaving the United States. Now, it's happening but not for the Mitsubishi that you're probably thinking of. Instead, the Mitsubishi Fuso commercial truck company is stopping vehicle sales in the US and Canada. Parts and service will continue to be available through 2028.

"MFTA [Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America] is fully dedicated to making this transition a smooth one for our customers, and we remain committed in supporting a parts and service network for many years to come," MFTA President and CEO Justin Palmer said in the announcement.

Mitsubishi's commercial vehicle company has been selling models in the United States for decades. The brand is best known for its medium-duty vans that you commonly see hauling various types of freight.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter

9 Photos

While its name and logo indicate a connection to Mitsubishi Motors, Daimler AG actually has a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Fuso. It was once part of the massive Mitsubishi corporation. For a while, Mitsubishi and Chrysler were quite close. When the commercial division became the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation in 2003, DaimlerChrysler had a stake in the new company, and the level of control eventually increased even further. Then, when Daimler and Chrysler split, Daimler kept Fuso and folded the truck maker into its other commercial vehicle brands.

Even with the loss of Mitsubishi Fuso, Daimler still has lots of commercial vehicle brands available in the United States. The company operates Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Thomas Built Buses, and Western Star.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors seems to be sticking around. In a statement last year, a top exec said, "North America is one of the biggest markets. Therefore, exiting from the sales market would probably not be an option." Spy shots showed the company developing a new Outlander in early 2020, and the company intended to debut it in the second half of 2020.