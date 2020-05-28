There's one fewer commercial vehicle brand in the US.
There has been a lot of speculation about Mitsubishi leaving the United States. Now, it's happening but not for the Mitsubishi that you're probably thinking of. Instead, the Mitsubishi Fuso commercial truck company is stopping vehicle sales in the US and Canada. Parts and service will continue to be available through 2028.
"MFTA [Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America] is fully dedicated to making this transition a smooth one for our customers, and we remain committed in supporting a parts and service network for many years to come," MFTA President and CEO Justin Palmer said in the announcement.
Mitsubishi's commercial vehicle company has been selling models in the United States for decades. The brand is best known for its medium-duty vans that you commonly see hauling various types of freight.
While its name and logo indicate a connection to Mitsubishi Motors, Daimler AG actually has a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Fuso. It was once part of the massive Mitsubishi corporation. For a while, Mitsubishi and Chrysler were quite close. When the commercial division became the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation in 2003, DaimlerChrysler had a stake in the new company, and the level of control eventually increased even further. Then, when Daimler and Chrysler split, Daimler kept Fuso and folded the truck maker into its other commercial vehicle brands.
Even with the loss of Mitsubishi Fuso, Daimler still has lots of commercial vehicle brands available in the United States. The company operates Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Thomas Built Buses, and Western Star.
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors seems to be sticking around. In a statement last year, a top exec said, "North America is one of the biggest markets. Therefore, exiting from the sales market would probably not be an option." Spy shots showed the company developing a new Outlander in early 2020, and the company intended to debut it in the second half of 2020.
MITSUBISHI FUSO TRUCK OF AMERICA, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC SHIFT FOR U.S. AND CANADIAN MARKETS
2020.5.27
U.S. and Canadian business to shift to service-focused operation.
Truck dealerships will be given the option to transition into parts and service locations following an adjustment period.
MFTA plans for parts and service support to continue until 2028
Logan Township, NJ, USA – As a result of a re-evaluation by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) of its business situation in the United States and Canada and its consequent decision to shift to a service-focused operation in these markets, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (MFTA) announces that it shall discontinue new truck sales.
By taking this action on new truck sales in the U.S. and Canada, MFTA is adapting to the strategic decision by MFTBC to readjust product development and sales activities in these markets. MFTA plans to re-align its organizational focus towards service operations in the coming months, and to work with its U.S. and Canadian dealer partners to transition sales dealerships into parts and service-dedicated locations. MFTA at the present time plans to maintain its headquarters in Logan Township, NJ, along with its parts distribution and technical training centers, while continuing to employ a majority of its employees in the near term.
MFTA plans for FUSO customers in the United States and Canada to remain supported through an authorized FUSO service network for warranty repairs, maintenance services, and replacement parts until 2028. MFTA will continue to support the eCanter all-electric trucks that are in operation in the United States under the terms of each customer’s respective special lease. The intention is to have present FUSO dealerships in the United States and Canada remain operational, and for new vehicle sales locations to have the option of continuing to retail available truck stock for a period of time.*
“Working with FUSO dealers, we have developed a strong team throughout the United States and Canada that always places the customer first,” said Justin Palmer, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. “MFTA is fully dedicated to making this transition a smooth one for our customers, and we remain committed in supporting a parts and service network for many years to come.”
*Customers should contact their FUSO dealership for further information.
About Mitsubishi Fuso
Headquartered in Logan Township, NJ, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (FUSO) is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks Asia, Kawasaki, Japan, an integral part of the Daimler Trucks Division of Daimler AG. With a heritage of more than 30 years in North America, FUSO is focused on delivering trucks with the lowest cost-of-ownership in their class. Its Class 3-5 diesel-powered, medium-duty cabover trucks are available through more than 200 dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. More than 100,000 Mitsubishi Fuso standard, 4-wheel-drive and crew cab trucks have been sold in North America to fulfill the transportation needs of a wide variety of businesses and industries, including beverage, catering, refrigerated and dry cargo delivery fleets, vehicle recovery, towing, pest control, plumbing, light construction and landscaping. For more information, visit www.mitfuso.com, follow FusoTruck on Twitter, or like FusoTruck on Facebook.
