Mercedes just this week dropped the facelifted AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet models. The latest iteration sports a new, sleeker shape – specifically on the front fascia – and the latest and greatest MBUX infotainment system inside. But the pre-update Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe is still a looker, especially when done up in a bright wrap and black wheels like the one pictured here.

This eye-catching E53 Coupe is the work of Miami-based tuner RodSpeed. It wears a gorgeous copper wrap, sits atop a set of black Vossen Hybrid Forged HF-2 wheels, and rides low to the ground to complete the aggressive look. You definitely won't mistake this E53 for any other.

As far as power goes, the E53 Coupe packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with EQ Boost, good for a total 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (521 newton-meters) of torque – assuming RodSpeed didn’t touch the mechanicals. That means this two-door Mercedes can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in about 4.3 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh).

But this E53, while unquestionably unique, is one of just several vehicles that looks great on Vossen wheels. We've seen everything from a brand-new C8 Corvette in gloss black Hybrid Forged HF-5s, to a Kia Stinger GT sporting bronze HF-1s. The Miami-based outfit's signature shoes certainly add a unique visual element that you won't find elsewhere.

The new 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe goes on sale sometime later this year, and as we mentioned, it gets updated styling complete with the brand's Panamericana grille, available 20-inch wheels, and two new paint jobs: Brilliant Blue Magno and Graphite Grey Metallic. So hopefully tuners are already eyeing the latest model for a similar treatment to the one pictured here.

Photos: Vossen