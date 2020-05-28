Updates to the Jeep Compass debut on June 4, and the company teases the revised crossover by showing what appears to be an extreme closeup of the grille. While Jeep Europe's image calls this model "new," the timing actually suggests this is a refresh for the existing Compass.

Unlike many model updates, we haven't seen the improved Compass in spy shots, and there haven't been any rumors about the tweaks. We can predict what Jeep might do for the potentially refreshed model, though.

Showing a portion of the grille indicates that Jeep might have some design changes for the front end. Don't expect a major overhaul, but there could be new shapes for the various openings and maybe even the headlights. Automakers generally use the opportunity of a refresh to make some revisions to the styling at the rear, too, like fitting different taillights.

The Compass in the United States is currently only available with 2.4-liter four-cylinder making 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts). However, showing a plug-in hybrid powertrain at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (gallery above) suggests the company might offer this setup in America. It consists of a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with an electric motor. At CES, Jeep didn't yet have a finalized output for the PHEV but estimated the figure to be between 190 hp and 240 hp (142 kW and 179 kW). The automaker projected the EV-only range to be about 31 miles (50 kilometers).

In terms of tech, Jeep's 2018-2022 product roadmap indicates that the refreshed Compass would be available with Level 3 autonomous driving and improved connectivity. This means buyers can look for the latest version of FCA's Uconnect infotainment system and more advanced safety assists.

Following the June 4 reveal, look for the updated Compass to be on sale before the end of the year. Jeep's parent FCA has already restarted work at most of its factories in North America after closing them amid the COVID-19 outbreak.