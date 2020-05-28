First teased in December last year, the Volkswagen Nivus is just hours away from its official debut. It’ll be revealed today and you can watch the livestream on this page. The ceremony will start at 14:00 GMT.

For those of you who have no idea what’s the Nivus, it’s yet another Volkswagen crossover. Designed and developed by the German company’s South American teams, it will be built in Brazil and will go on sale in the country around June this year.

Once the Brazilian VW dealers have it, the automaker will work to get the coupe-like crossover to the European continent where it’ll be locally produced as well. Other Latin American markets will follow suit by the end of the year.

Gallery: 2020 Volkswagen Nivus

6 Photos

Think of it as a Polo on stilts - the Nivus will have а similar footprint to the Polo hatchback but will boast a cargo volume of 415 liters (14.7 cubic feet). That number compares very favorably to the Polo’s 285 liters (10.1-cubic-foot) luggage capacity, which might make the Nivus more attractive to small families.

The Nivus will be based on the MQB platform, which underpins tens of Volkswagen models around the globe. The crossover will use a shortened version of the architecture and will be powered exclusively by a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine generating 128 horsepower (94 kilowatts) and 148 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters). It’ll be mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, which l send power to the front wheels only - VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive will not be available.

Gallery: Volkswagen Nivus 2020 (Oficial)