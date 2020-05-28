Teased much like an actual car, the world’s most powerful Lamborghini replicated in Lego Technic form is finally making its official debut. Originally called simply the “Sián,” Sant’Agata Bolognese’s first hybrid went on to receive the “FKP 37” suffix to honor the late Ferdinand Piëch, born in 1937. Its brick counterpart follows two other intricate kits from the Lego Technic Ultimate Series, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Bugatti Chiron.

It’s actually the most complex of the three, with a whopping 3,696 pieces included in that matching box. It wears the same striking lime green paint as the car from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, as well as its flashy gold rims. Being a 1:8 scale model, it goes without saying it’s rather large. Indeed, the model is 23 inches (60 centimeters) long, 9 inches (25 centimeters) wide, and stands 5 inches (13 centimeters) tall.

Gallery: Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic

16 Photos

The impressive Lego Technic kit has everything from functional scissor doors to a moveable rear spoiler, not to mention working wheels, front and rear suspension, and a heavily detailed interior. Speaking of which, Lamborghini says there’s a “fully functional eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift.” Open up the front hood and you’ll find the world’s smallest Lamborghini-branded overnight bag. The engine cover at the back can be opened as well, revealing the mighty V12 engine with moving pistons.

It will be available in the United States from June 1 and is going to set you back a cool $379.99. The Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Lego Technic comes bundled with a “coffee-table-quality book” with instructions, along with images and interviews with those involved in the project, going behind the scenes. You also get a decorative display plate and a unique serial number to access additional content online.