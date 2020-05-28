Hide press release Show press release

Automobili Lamborghini and the LEGO Group recreate the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: the most powerful Lamborghini produced, in LEGO® Technic™

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 28 May 2020 – Automobili Lamborghini and the LEGO Group have partnered to produce the LEGO® Technic™ Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: a 3,696 piece, 1:8 scale model that embodies the unmistakable power and stunning looks of the hybrid Lamborghini super sports car.

Originally revealed at Frankfurt Auto Show 2019, the Lamborghini Sián’s futuristic features are authentically recreated in the LEGO Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a moveable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge. The model boasts scissor doors, which open to reveal the intricately recreated cockpit, with a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift. The vivid lime-green colour and elegant golden rims of the LEGO Technic replica are available as colour and trim on the real Sián, with the model measuring over 5” (13 cm) high, 23” (60 cm) long and 9” (25 cm) wide.

“The LEGO brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car”, said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations. Each Lamborghini super sports car can be unique thanks to our Ad Personam personalization program and the specific driving style of each owner, just as LEGO bricks provide builders of all ages with endless possibilities for creation. This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from the LEGO Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and LEGO enthusiasts and Lamborghini is privileged to share this opportunity with the LEGO Group.”

Speaking about the visionary design, Niels. B. Christiansen, LEGO Group CEO, said: “This new model truly encapsulates the pursuit of excellence embedded in the DNA of both Automobili Lamborghini and the LEGO Group. Both the 1:8 model and the reveal itself are feats of engineering innovation, pulled off by incredibly talented teams from across our two businesses. The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is a true testament that with LEGO Technic, you can build anything your heart desires. I can’t wait to build this authentic replica of this futuristic super sportscar for real.”

Model owners can open the front hood of their LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián to find a Lamborghini overnight bag, together with a unique serial number that unlocks special content. Proud owners can also scan a QR code in the building instructions to access an exclusive series of videocasts by Automobili Lamborghini and LEGO experts, exploring the inspiration behind the design of the original car and the LEGO Technic model. The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 comes in a unique box inspired by the iconic lines, signature headlight silhouette and eye-catching colour of the original Sián.

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 will be available directly from LEGO stores and LEGO.com/Technic-Lamborghini-Sian from 1 June, then in many retailers globally from 1 August 2020.