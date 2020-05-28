2020 is shaping up to be quite interesting and full of events for Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl winner announced in March that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Apparently, it’s a time for major changes as the quarterback is also selling one of his favorite cars.

Robb Report brought to our attention this 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV modified and finished by California-based Becker Automotive Design. It’s much more than just an Escalade and obviously played a big part in Brady’s life.

Gallery: Tom Brady's 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale

15 Photos

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” the quarterback is quoted in the ad. “From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

So, why is it so special? It’s obviously longer, by 20 inches to be more precise, and there’s also a higher roof by approximately 5 inches. The rear passenger area has five seats with two of them being six-way electric reclining seats with electric leg rests. There are two massive screens onboard - a 32-inch HD LCD screen and a rear 12-inch screen, connected to a custom audio-video system.

Save Thousands On A New Cadillac Escalade MSRP $ 76,490 MSRP $ 76,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Tom Brady’s Escalade reportedly cost him approximately $350,000 when it was built and the footballer is currently asking $300,000 for it. A fair deal? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.