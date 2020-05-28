Approximately seven years ago, a Mercedes product manager admitted the company made a mistake by not introducing AMG E63 versions of the previous-generation E-Class Coupe and Convertible. He also vowed to fix that with the next-gen cars, but the three-pointed star never fully lived up to that promise. That’s because although two-door AMG models are available today, they’re the “53” versions without the big V8. It appears that won’t change with the recently introduced facelift.

Speaking with Motor Trend, a Mercedes representative said E63 Coupe and Convertible models are not on the agenda. Kamelia Brodner, Product Management for AMG, argued the aforementioned E53 is the most suitable version in this segment, adding that a full-fat 63 model is simply not needed. The silver lining is AMG’s Dynamic Plus package has trickled down to a six-cylinder car for the first time, bringing the RACE drive program with Drift Mode, a sporty AMG steering wheel, and red brake calipers.

Also not coming to the E-Class Coupe and Convertible models is a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but customers can get by opting for the sedan or wagon. Mercedes motivated its decision by saying there wouldn’t be much demand for these electrified two-door cars, so they’re not worth the trouble. These omissions from the range shouldn’t be considered as Mercedes’ way of gradually lowering the importance of coupes and convertibles.

“I can assure you that our future will keep the cabriolet in this class. It's in the heart of Mercedes... I'm pretty sure that you will see another one in the future,” said E-Class Chief Engineer Michael Kelz. The company also believes there’s still enough demand to justify selling coupes, so these stylish body styles are not going anywhere despite the SUV craze.

That’s especially true when you take into account work is well underway at a second-generation AMG GT, which will share many of its bits and pieces with the all-new SL. These two are expected to also fill in the void left by the probable demise of the S-Class Coupe and Convertible, which haven’t exactly been strong sellers.