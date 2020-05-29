There seems to be a growing demand for performance utility vehicles at both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. In North America, people are often looking for massive V8 trucks and SUVs, but the narrower roads in Europe dictate a different trend. Customers on the Old continent prefer small, more agile, and more efficient performance crossovers - and Ford’s attempt to capitalize on the increased demand will be called the Puma ST.

Based on the all-new Puma, the sporty-tuned crossover-hatchback mashup has been spied almost completely undisguised several times. Motor1.com’s artists took one extra step and completely uncovered the vehicle in this exclusive rendering.

Gallery: Ford Puma ST renderings

10 Photos

If the car from the virtual drawings in the gallery looks familiar to you, it’s because it’s very similar to what the Puma ST-Line looks like. However, the front fascia is reworked for a more aggressive appearance and there are also small fender extensions for better aerodynamics. A set of unique, asymmetrical wheels completes the design changes.

The engine under the hood hasn’t been confirmed yet but we believe the Fiesta-based crossover will get the Fiesta ST’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder unit. In the tiny hot hatch, the mill produces 198 horsepower (148 kilowatts) and 213 pound-feet (290 Newton-meters) of twist. If the output numbers are similar in the Puma ST, they should be enough for a sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in the mid to high six-second range. Power should reach exclusively the front wheels through a short-shift six-speed manual gearbox.

It looks great and the numbers are good, right? Don’t get too excited though - Ford has virtually zero plans to bring the Puma or Puma ST to the American market. Customers in Europe can expect the sales to begin before the year’s end and an official reveal is probably around the corner with the first teaser already released.