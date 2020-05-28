The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift was revealed earlier this week in both Sedan and Touring flavors, but enthusiasts are already anxious to see the cream of the crop in the LCI guise. None other than the M division’s head honcho, Markus Flasch, revealed on Instagram that the official premiere of the M5 facelift will take place in a couple of weeks.

He did more than just announce when the revised M5 will premiere as he also showed a bit of the car’s orange metal and black wheels. The sharper-looking headlights that debuted with the regular midsize sedan are also visible, with the upper blue accents suggesting the car was equipped with the optional Laserlight technology. The taillights should also be carried over from the lesser 5 Series LCI models, while the redesigned bumpers will be exclusive to the M5.

While the jury is still out on whether the M5 and M5 Competition will have more power, an M5 CS special edition is on the way and that should use an upgraded version of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. Some say it could have as much as 641 hp or 24 hp more than the M5C, but that remains to be seen. Whatever the bump in horsepower count will be, expect BMW’s engineers to also marginally increase torque from the 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters).

The M5 is not the only high-powered German sports sedan about to get a nip and tuck as Mercedes-AMG will be doing the same soon with its E63. One of the main differences between these two is that while BMW stubbornly offers the M5 exclusively in a sedan guise, the boys and girls from Affalterbach will happily sell you a wagon as well.

Same goes for the M3 / C63 rivalry, but at least there is a substitute for the long-roof Ms. We’re talking about Alpina’s excellent B3 and B5 Touring models, although these are not sold in the US where only the B7 and the recently introduced XB7 are available. Audi does things differently as it doesn't sell the RS4 and RS6 as sedans, although they used to back in the day. Instead, the Four Rings have these two cars as wagons, complemented by the RS5 and RS7 Sportbacks.