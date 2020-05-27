Despite a push by the White House and many state governments to reopen business across the country, coronavirus remains a major concern for most regions in the US. It also continues to affect many industries, not the least of which being major sporting venues at stadiums from coast to coast. One location – Hard Rock Stadium in Motor1.com’s hometown of Miami – is adjusting to the new normal by thinking outside the box. And in this case, we mean that literally.

The open-air stadium is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins football team and has a seating capacity of over 65,000. That won’t due in the current climate of social distancing, so the stadium is working on plans to offer drive-in and sit-down open-air movie events. With the field decked out for moviegoers, the stadium can hold 230 cars to watch everything from classic films to Miami Dolphins highlights from the team’s history.

Gallery: Hard Rock Stadium Theater

5 Photos

As for sit-down events, the stadium’s south plaza will be opened to hold smaller venues in what the stadium’s website calls an intimate viewing experience. Details on when theater services will begin or prices for tickets aren’t known, but the stadium-turned-theater plan is visualized in the concept renderings above. When it launches, Hard Rock Stadium will join other drive-in movie venues across the country in offering auto-based entertainment. It's a quickly resurging pastime in America that hasn’t been this popular since the drive-in’s heyday back in the 1950s.

It’s also a small step on the path to post-coronavirus life in America. Current data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the COVID-19 pandemic slowly easing in the United States, but only very slowly. New daily cases have been on a general downward trend since peaking on April 6, when over 43,000 new cases were reported in that single day. May 26 – the latest date for official CDC data – showed 16,429 new cases; it is the third-lowest report since the early April peak.