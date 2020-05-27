Costco members can get $1,000 off the purchase or lease of a Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Tahoe through June 30. While this might not sound like much at first glance, the offer stacks with other Chevy incentives. The biggest savings are for the pickup.

Looking at data from Cars Direct, Silverado 1500 Crew Cab customers can get up to $9,500 off the truck by taking advantage of the Costco incentive. There's an automatic $6,000 factory rebate on the model. To maximize the savings, opting for the Custom trim level with the Max Trailering Package makes another $2,500 bonus available.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Diesel: First Drive

29 Photos

If you'd prefer the truck with the Double Cab body, then the factory incentive totals just $4,500. This pushes the savings to $5,500 with the Costco offer.

Both the Tahoe and Suburban are available with a $4,750 factory rebate, according to Cars Direct. The Costco savings increase this figure to $5,750.

"The exclusive $1,000 incentive combined with the additional incentives publicly available represents a big savings opportunity for Costco members," Rick Borg, Costco Auto Program general manager, said in the announcement of this deal.

All three of these models are already popular among the folks who take part in the Costco Auto Program. The company notes that the Silverado is its most-purchased pickup for the last nine years. The Tahoe is the most-requested model in the first quarter of 2020. The Suburban also ranks in the five most-requested SUVs.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak forcing the closure of factories, Chevy is delaying the production of planned updates for the Silverado, in addition to several other models. The Tahoe and Suburban have new generations for the 2021 model year, and the automaker intends to have the diesel engine available before the end of the year.