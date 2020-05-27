Not a fan of the new electric Hummer? Here's an idea.
General Motors will attempt to resurrect the spirit of the Hummer in an effort to cash in on that sweet, sweet nostalgia. However, the off-roader will most likely take the shape of an all-electric truck rather than the boxy SUV bodystyle of its V8 predecessor. Not interested? Here’s something that might be what you are looking for.
A new ad on eBay lists a military-spec Hummer with just 901 miles on the odometer and interesting extra equipment. It’s been recently resprayed and features a heavy-duty chassis and suspension for heavy off-road challenges. The rig includes everything from gun shields, gun mounts, and tools to LED lights, and even a custom stereo system and a reverse camera. You can even get kevlar seats at an extra cost.
Gallery: Military-spec 2002 Hummer H1 for sale
According to the seller, it was built in 2002 and has the newer 6.5-liter V8 turbodiesel mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox. This means you’ll have 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, which should be enough for the army SUV to do 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers per hour) “easily.”
The vehicle was built and restored by Hummerkingz, a company that’s focused on restorations and customizations on all kinds of Hummers. Yes, basically, you can have a custom Humvee in any color and specification these days as long as you are ready to pay for it
Speaking of money, the asking price for this military-spec Hummer is $52,500 but the price is negotiable judging by the Make Offer button available in the ad. You’ll have to make a $500 deposit via PayPal within 24 hours of the bidding’s end. Is it worth it? We say - hell yes!