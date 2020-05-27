Some would be tempted to criticize BMW for being lazy in regards to giving the 5 Series Sedan, Touring, and 6 Series Gran Turismo their mid-cycle updates. However, those people would be wrong as the Life Cycle Impulse is bringing quite a few design changes across all three body styles. New videos released today begin with smooth transitions from the old version to the updated model, perfectly illustrating the changes at the front and rear.

The headlights with their swanky new “L” lighting motif are now looking sharper than ever, bringing the models in line with the smaller 3 Series. At an additional cost, the headlights can be optionally configured with Laserlight tech for all model variants for even better illumination. Yes, the front grille is wider and taller than before, but it’s not as in-your-face as you’ll find it on the 7 Series. Depending on the model you go for, the Luxury Line gets vertical air intakes while the M Sport Package has a more aggressive bumper.

Moving at the back, BMW has freshened up the taillight graphics by adopting the “L” theme while maintaining the same shape and size. The 5 Series Sedan, Touring, and the 6 Series Gran Turismo have received trapezoidal exhaust finishers, while the rear bumper design has been simplified to provide a cleaner look. As it’s the case with the front end, the Luxury Line and M Sport Package bring their own subtle changes.

The modifications continue inside the cabin where the cars get the latest BMW Operating System 7 with a standard 10.25-inch central screen or an optional 12.3-inch setup. There are new M multifunction seats, perforated seat covers, along with additional trim strips and a high-gloss black finish for the controls on the center console. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has the buttons arranged in a new layout, while the automatic climate control has additional features compared to the pre-LCI model.

As nice as this facelift is, we’re still not sure what’s the role of the 6 Series Gran Turismo in BMW’s lineup. Those in need of a car more practical than the 5 Series sedan can simply get the wagon rather than the quirky hatchback. Sure, the GT has a slightly longer wheelbase for additional rear legroom and also a marginally bigger cargo area than the Touring, but the car’s rear end design has not been well-received, to say the least.

With the 5 Series facelift out and about, we’re now patiently waiting for the crown jewel of the range. We’re obviously talking about the M5 / M5 Competition, which will be joined for the first time by an even hotter M5 CS. The latter will probably end up as a limited-run special edition with slightly more power and some other upgrades. Expect to see the M5 break cover in the coming months.