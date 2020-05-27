Hide press release Show press release

BMW model revision measures for summer 2020

48-volt technology for 37 additional models – New diesel engines for BMW 7 Series, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 – New models for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé – Digital service BMW eDrive Zone for plug-in hybrid models – Latest generation of the display and control system with BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant for BMW 3 Series –Driving Assistant Professional with new functions – Optimised Integral Active Steering for BMW 7 Series and BMW 8 Series.

Munich. With the introduction of 48-volt mild hybrid technology in additional model series from summer 2020, BMW continues to consistently reduce fuel consumption and emissions in its current vehicle fleet. From July and August 2020, both efficiency and dynamic performance will be optimised in 51 models with the use of a particularly powerful starter generator and an additional battery. This also applies to the new in-line 6-cylinder diesel engines in the BMW 7 Series and in the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7. Two additional engine variants are available for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé from July 2020 onwards. In numerous plug-in hybrid models, the new BMW eDrive Zone function will ensure an automatic switch to purely electric operating mode when entering inner city areas such as low emission zones.

The extension of the range of standard and optional equipment features in the areas of driver assistance systems, operation and networking contributes to an increase in driving pleasure. A new display and control system will be part of the standard trim in the new BMW 3 Series from July 2020. Among other things, BMW Operating System 7 enables use of the optional BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Furthermore, in the BMW 3 Series and other model series the range of functions of the optional Driving Assistant Professional is supplemented by Active Navigation Guidance and the Emergency Lane Assistant. With the optional smartphone integration, numerous current BMW models will enable use of Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay as of summer 2020.

Increased dynamic performance and reduced fuel consumption: 48-volt mild hybrid technology now in 51 BMW models.

From summer 2020 onwards, mild hybrid technology will be used in numerous additional BMW models to provide support and relief for the combustion engine. It consists of a 48-volt starter generator that enables particularly intensive braking energy recuperation along with an additional battery to store the electricity that is generated in this way. The 48-volt battery not only supplies the electrically operated vehicle functions, it also makes its energy available to generate additional drive power. For this purpose the current flows back to the starter generator, which now takes on the role of an electric drive. This reduces the load on the combustion engine, allowing it to run as often as possible in an efficiency-optimised load range. What is more, the generator creates an electric boost during acceleration. This instantly available additional output of 8 kW/11 hp supports dynamic power delivery during start and acceleration.

The 48-volt mild hybrid technology was first introduced in selected model variants of the BMW 5 Series in autumn 2019. This was followed by the BMW 3 Series models and several BMW X models. From July and August 2020, it will be available as standard in 37 further model variants of the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series and BMW 7 Series as well as the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7. All in all it will ensure efficiency and dynamic performance in 51 current BMW models.

More power, less emissions: the new in-line 6-cylinder diesel engines with optimised BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology.

A new generation of in-line 6-cylinder engines will make its debut in numerous BMW model series in summer 2020. These highly efficient aluminium power units, each with a capacity of 3.0 litres, combine their extensively further developed BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology with the new 48-volt mild hybrid system, thereby achieving particularly significant progress within the context of BMW EfficientDynamics. In addition to optimised turbocharging systems, the latest version of common rail direct injection with piezo injectors ensures that both performance and efficiency are significantly increased in the new diesel engines. The injectors now transport fuel to the combustion chambers in up to ten injections per cycle and at a maximum pressure of 2,700 bar.

With maximum output increased by 15 kW/21 hp to 210 kW/286 hp, the new diesel engine for the models BMW 730d (combined fuel consumption: 4.9 – 4.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 128 – 123 g/km) and BMW 730d xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.2 – 5.0 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 138 – 133 g/km), BMW 730Ld (combined fuel consumption: 5.0 – 4.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 130 – 126 g/km), BMW 730Ld xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.3 – 5.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 139 – 133 g/km), BMW X3 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 5.6 – 5.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 147 – 137 g/km), BMW X4 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 5.6 – 5.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 146 – 136 g/km), BMW X5 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 6.2 – 5.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 164 – 150 g/km) und BMW X6 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 6.2 – 5.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 162 – 149 g/km) demonstrates a perceptibly enhanced temperament. Its particularly spontaneous power delivery is due to the multi-stage turbocharging used for the first time in this version of the in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine, along with variable turbine geometry for the low-pressure stage of the system. Increased by 30 to 650 Nm, the maximum torque of the new drive unit goes on stream at between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm – a power boost that especially results in enhanced sprint capacity. For example, the BMW 730d and the BMW 730d xDrive have improved their acceleration from zero to 100 km/h by 0.2 seconds each to 5.9 and 5.6 seconds respectively.

The new diesel engine now also used in the BMW 740d xDrive models BMW 740d xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.4 – 5.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 142 – 136 g/km), BMW 740Ld xDrive (combined fuel consumption: 5.4 – 5.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 143 – 137 g/km), BMW X3 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.0 – 5.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 157 – 148 g/km), BMW X4 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 5.9 – 5.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 156 – 147 g/km) und BMW X7 xDrive40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.6 – 6.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 173 – 167 g/km) generates even greater pulling power. Its multi-stage turbocharging system comprises a high-pressure and a low-pressure turbocharger with variable turbine geometry. As a result, a maximum torque of 700 Nm is delivered between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm. The engine reaches its peak output of 250 kW/340 hp at 4 400 rpm. In the BMW 740d xDrive, for example, this increased power helps achieve a sprint from standstill to 100 km/h that is also improved by 0.2 seconds to 5.0 seconds.

The two new engines are feature exhaust gas treatment technology with engine-related components consisting of a diesel oxidation catalytic converter and an SCR coating on the diesel particulate filter. For optimum reduction of nitrogen oxide (NO X ) emissions, a second dosage unit is additionally integrated at the outlet of the engine-related SCR system. As a result, the models powered by the new in-line 6-cylinder diesel engines meet the Euro 6d emissions standard.

Expansion of the model range for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé model range will be extended from July 2020 with the addition of two new engine variants. A new entry-level diesel engine and an additional all-wheel drive model variant are available for the sporty, elegant four-door model in the premium compact segment. The new BMW 218d Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 4.5 – 4.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 118 – 109 g/km) is powered by the latest version of a 4-cylinder diesel engine. The BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology in the 2.0-litre power unit now includes a two-stage turbocharging system as well as a likewise further developed common rail direct injection featuring solenoid valve injectors. The new engine delivers its maximum torque of 350 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm, reaching a maximum output of 110 kW/150 hp at 4,000 rpm. The new BMW 218d Gran Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds with the standard 6-speed manual transmission and in 8.5 seconds with the optional 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

The second diesel engine available for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé delivers a maximum output of 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. In the new BMW 220d xDrive Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 4.9 – 4.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 129 – 119 g/km) it is now combined with intelligent all-wheel drive and an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. This enables the new model variant to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Thanks to state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment including SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection, both new models meet the Euro 6d emissions standard.

Green light for BMW eDrive Zone: locally emissions-free travel in the city on an automated basis.

Innovative technology from the fields of electrification and digitalisation is combined in the new BMW eDrive Zone function available in the premium car manufacturer’s plug-in hybrid models. This globally unique digital service offers additional options for making optimum use of the capabilities of emissions-free driving. The BMW eDrive Zone function triggers an automatic switch to purely electric operating mode as soon as the vehicle enters selected urban areas such as low-emission zones.

BMW eDrive Zone will be a standard feature of all plug-in hybrid models of the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW 7 Series as well as the BMW X5. The digital service uses geo-fencing technology via GPS to identify designated areas. eDrive zones of this kind are currently designated in some 80 cities throughout Europe. When the service is activated, each available eDrive Zone on the navigation map is graphically highlighted in the Control Display: a message appears to inform the driver that the vehicle will automatically switch to electric driving mode as soon as it enters an eDrive Zone.

From summer 2020, the above-mentioned plug-in hybrid models will also be fitted with an integrated drive-ready sound for electric power as standard. This means that both starting and stopping the electric drive will be accompanied by a distinctive acoustic signal. In addition there has been an expansion of the range of preconditioning functions, which is also a standard feature. Depending on the equipment fitted, more functions will be available that can be activated remotely by smartphone, in addition to interior cooling and heating. In future it will also be possible to activate the seat climate control before the start of a journey, for example. In the same way it will be possible to include the seat, steering wheel, exterior mirror and rear window heating systems in the preconditioning for heating the interior, as well as heating of the cameras for the driver assistance systems.

BMW 3 Series Sedan and BMW 3 Series Touring now fitted with BMW Operating System 7 as standard.

In the new BMW 3 Series, the latest generation of the display and control system will be a standard feature as of summer 2020. Previously only used in conjunction with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Operating System 7 offers extensive individualisation and personalisation of the content shown on the Control Display. The standard BMW Live Cockpit now also includes a redesigned instrument cluster with a 5.1-inch digital display at its centre. BMW Live Cockpit Plus, like BMW Live Cockpit Professional, also includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. This digital companion enables intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions via voice control (“Hey, BMW”). In the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, BMW Operating System 7 will also be part of the optional BMW Live Cockpit Plus from July 2020.

The M sports seats are new to the range of optional extras for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan and the new BMW 3 Series Touring. They feature excellent lateral support, a wide range of adjustment options and headrests with embossed M logo. The M sports seats for driver and front passenger are available in conjunction with the Model M Sport equipment line as well as for the BMW M automobiles of the new BMW 3 Series. The choice of exterior colours for the new BMW 3 Series is supplemented by the variant Phytonic Blue metallic.

Increased comfort and safety: Driving Assistant Professional with additional functions.

The optional Driving Assistant Professional is a particularly comprehensive collection of driver assistance systems designed to optimise comfort and safety: it is being used by BMW to pave the way to automated driving in numerous current models. The focus is on the steering and lane guidance assistant, which will be enhanced with additional functions from summer 2020 in the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series and BMW 8 Series, in the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7, and in all variants of the BMW M5 and BMW M8.

The new Active Navigation Guidance indicates lane changes that are necessary in order to continue driving along the selected route when destination guidance is active. The driver can then carry out this operation conveniently with the aid of the lane change assistant. Emergency Lane Assistant is another new function: this automatically guides the vehicle to the ideal edge of its lane in congested situations on motorways. In addition, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function will in future include an adaptive distance control that adapts to the respective traffic situation and environmental conditions.

Further progress is also being made in the intelligent control of the Speed Limit Info system with No Passing Indicator. In all model variants of the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series, BMW 7 Series and BMW 8 Series, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, the BMW Z4, the BMW X5, the BMW X6 and the BMW X7 as well as the BMW M5, the BMW M8, the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M, road sign detection will in future additionally take into account speed limits that are restricted in time and only apply on certain days of the week. On days other, the speed limit derived from the navigation data is displayed.

Optimised smartphone integration: Android Auto can now also be used in the vehicle in addition to Apple CarPlay.

Depending on the model series, either standard or optional smartphone integration will enable use not just of Apple CarPlay but also of the digital services provided by Android Auto in numerous current BMW models as of summer 2020. This means that owners of a smartphone with the Android operating system can now access their familiar smartphone apps in the vehicle, just like users of an Apple iPhone. These include the digital voice assistant Google Assistant, the map service Google Maps, music streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music, and the messaging service WhatsApp.

The systems are integrated directly in the vehicle's display and control system via a wireless LAN connection between the respective smartphone and the vehicle. Here, the driver can view all the important information from the apps on the Control Display and also navigation directions in the instrument cluster and the optional Head-Up Display.

BMW 7 Series and BMW 8 Series with optimised Integral Active Steering.

Sporty flair and ride comfort in the BMW 7 Series luxury sedans and the luxury sports cars of the BMW 8 Series benefit from Integral Active Steering. The optional suspension system combines a variable rack and pinion ratio on the front axle with selective co-steering of the rear wheels. Even at particularly low speeds of less than 3 km/h, the rear wheels are now countersteered. This gives the models of the BMW 7 Series and BMW 8 Series additional manoeuvrability when moving slowly in and out of parking spaces or passing through narrow gaps.

In addition, the BMW 7 Series will be available from July 2020 in the new exterior paint finish Phytonic Blue metallic and the BMW Individual paint finish Frozen Bluestone metallic. A fresh touch of luxury ambience is added to the interior with the BMW Individual leather steering wheel as well as the new version of the BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in the colour combination Smoke White/Night Blue/Black.

Extended Business Package for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer, new body finishes for the BMW i3 and numerous other models

The Business Package available for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer provides enhanced comfort and driving pleasure in city traffic as well as on lengthier trips. From July 2020 onwards it also includes Real Time Traffic Information. Another new addition to the range is the body finish in Cashmere Silver metallic, which is also available for the BMW X1. The BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer will also offered in Phytonic Blue metallic and Misano Blue metallic in future.

New body finishes are available for numerous other models, too. Phytonic Blue metallic and Sunset Orange metallic versions of the BMW 1 Series and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will be on offer from July 2020. The body finish Phytonic Blue metallic will also be available for the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 as of August 2020. What is more, the BMW X5 and BMW X6 can be fitted with the new Carbon Fibre interior trim finishers and M Carbon exterior mirror caps in conjunction with the M sports package.

The purely electrically powered models BMW i3 (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) and BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.6 – 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) will be available from summer 2020 in the new body finish Blue Ridge Mountain with accentuations in Frozen Grey metallic.

Meanwhile new BMW Individual body finishes are available for the model variants of the high-performance sports car BMW M8. For the BMW M8 Series Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 10.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 242 g/km*) and the BMW M8 Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 246 g/km), the Ametrin metallic variant is now newly available. For both models and for the BMW M8 Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 10.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 244 g/km), the versions Bluestone metallic, Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Motegi Red metallic are likewise available.

An overview: the new BMW models in summer 2020* BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW 218d Gran Coupé 110/150 4.5 – 4.2 118 – 109 BMW 220d xDrive Gran Coupé 140/190 4.9 – 4.5 129 – 119 BMW 7 Series Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW 730d 210/286 4.9 – 4.7 128 – 123 BMW 730d xDrive 210/286 5.2 – 5.0 138 – 133 BMW 730Ld 210/286 5.0 – 4.8 130 – 126 BMW 730Ld xDrive 210/286 5.3 – 5.1 139 – 133 BMW 740d xDrive 250/340 5.4 – 5.2 142 – 136 BMW 740Ld xDrive 250/340 5.4 – 5.2 143 – 137 BMW X3 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X3 xDrive30d 210/286 5.6 – 5.2 147 – 137 BMW X3 M40d 250/340 6.0 – 5.6 157 – 148 BMW X4 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X4 xDrive30d 210/286 5.6 – 5.1 146 – 136 BMW X4 M40i 250/340 5.9 – 5.6 156 – 147 BMW X5 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X5 xDrive30d 210/286 6.2 – 5.7 164 – 150 BMW X6 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X6 xDrive30d 210/286 6.2 – 5.7 162 – 149 BMW X7 Output in kW (hp): EU fuel consumption (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X7 xDrive40d 250/340 6.6 – 6.4 173 – 167



* All new models available from start of production in July or August 2020