At the 2018 SEMA show, Transfer Flow turned the Ford F-150 into an overlanding rig and gave it a 2,000-watt power inverter with AC and USB ports. A year later at the same event in Las Vegas, BDS Suspension brought a lifted F-350 and that one too had a power inverter. It now seems Ford is actually interested in offering this feature straight from the factory for the next-generation F-150.

According to Muscle Cars and Trucks, the fourteenth-generation F-150 is going to be optionally available with a built-in generator to power your tools or other devices while off the grid. Details are scarce for the time being as we don’t know which trim levels will get this option and how much it’s going to cost. Nevertheless, it’s been a long time coming and such a feature will further boost the truck’s versatility while freeing up the bed.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 New Spy Shots

15 Photos

A lot of details have emerged about the 2021 F-150 in the last few months prior to an official reveal slated to take place later this year. We’ve learned about the truck’s support for over-the-air updates, SYNC4 infotainment with 15.5-inch touchscreen, better interior materials, and a V6 hybrid variant. A fully electric model is on the agenda as well, and you can rest assured there will be a new Raptor.

With the F-Series representing the bread and butter for Ford, it goes without saying the new F-150 is a big deal for the Blue Oval. It’s been the best-selling truck in America for more than four decades, and the new one will improve on the successful recipe. Spy shots have revealed the truck’s styling will be evolutionary, much like the hardware underneath the familiar skin. A plethora of body styles and trims will be offered, along with more tech than ever before.

The official reveal is slated to take place “soon” as per a statement made by Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and labor communications manager. Customer deliveries are programmed to commence later this year, but don’t expect all versions to be available from day one.