Ah, the 1950s. The era is considered the golden age of automotive manufacturing. Coming off from war, the United States transitioned into making war-related items into making consumer goods, including automobiles. By the end of the decade, one of six Americans were working in the automotive industry in one way or another.

As such, American car culture was intense during that time. Hot rods, muscle cars, drag races, and NASCAR – those were just a few of the things that were popularized back then. American car designs were also far out. Tail fins, rocketship styling, and chrome showers were common towards the end of the decade, and Cadillac was one of the prolific users of the "Space Age" designs in its cars.

But what if Cadillac had introduced the Escalade in 1959? As we all know, it wasn't until 1999 when Cadillac gave birth to the Escalade SUV. Modern SUVs themselves were born in the 1980s, but before that, if you need a huge vehicle with massive trunk space, wagons were the way to go. But what if the Cadillac Escalade was made 40 years earlier?

That's the main idea of Abimelec Design in making these renderings. With a Chevrolet Apache as its base vehicle, Abimelec Arellano worked his way into adding 1959 "Space Age" elements into the truck, and the result's outrageously good.

Arellano also added a few details with the rendering, such three rows of seats, air suspension, and a huge V8 under the hood; the latter's pretty common during that era so we're not surprised. We really think this rendering was well done, and we hope someone out there can make this a reality.

And oh, Arellano also made an appropriate TVC for his creation, which we think is kind of cute. Watch: