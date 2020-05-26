The Mercedes-Benz E-Class range is getting a major overhaul for 2021. We've already seen the sharper E-Class Sedan, as well as the entry-level Coupe and Cabriolet models, and now that same refresh carries over to the hot AMG variants, too. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet debut today with modest updates in fundamental areas like styling, technology, and safety.

Fresh Looks

The same sleek new fascia from the E-Class sedan and coupe carry over to the performance-oriented models. The E53 Coupe sports standard LED headlights, new taillights, the AMG brand's signature Panamericana grille (with vertical slats), and a fresh set of 19-inch, five-spoke wheels. A set of 20-inch wheels are available as an option. All those same updates carry over to the Cabriolet model.

The AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet also get two new exterior color options for 2021: Brilliant Blue Magno and Graphite Grey Metallic. And buyers looking for something a bit more sinister can option the AMG Night Package, which adds blacked-out mirror housings and trim elements, as well as black chrome exhaust tips. The optional AMG Carbon Fiber package, meanwhile, adds carbon fiber mirrors, a carbon fiber lip spoiler, and a carbon fiber trunk lid.

Inside, the E53 models get the latest MBUX infotainment system with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Gone is the rotary dial controller and in its place is a more modern touchpad instead. Specific to the AMG models are standard MB-Tex faux leather seats with red stitching, but buyers can still option genuine Nappa leather buckets. The latter is available in a new black and Titanium Pearl color combo.

Same Power

Really, the only thing that doesn't change on the AMG E53 models is the powertrain; the Coupe and Cabriolet still get the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine good for 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 newton-meters). All that power routes through a nine-speed gearbox and travels to each wheel via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

A key differentiator between the base E-Class and the E53, though, is the availability of a “Sport Plus” driving mode. Sport Plus improves acceleration and shift times, and it's one of five drive modes available on the E53, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, and Individual. The AMG E53 models also come standard with an AMG Ride Control Plus air suspension system, adjustable in three different modes: Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.

Both the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe and Cabriolet go on sale later this year, but Mercedes doesn't have official pricing on either model yet. For reference, the outgoing E53 Coupe starts at $74,950, while the AMG Cabriolet model costs $80,350 to start.