In the wake of the canceled Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz pulled the cover off its new-and-improved E-Class sedan early last month. The four-door finally gets the update it deserves (the first since this generation debuted in 2017), thanks to a healthy facelift, more safety equipment, and additional tech. As expected, the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models now get the same treatment.

More Style, More Luxury

The most obvious changes to the 2021 E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models are their updated front fascias. The same sleek, now-standard LED headlights and downward sloping grille from the updated sedan carry over. The only thing that doesn’t change visually are the taillights; the same slim taillights from last year carry over. The new styling certainly improves the base E-Class' overall look, but buyers interested in something sportier can still option the AMG Line, which adds AMG-specific styling and larger wheels (over the standard 18-inchers) to both.

Inside of the E-Class, the visual updates are more notable. Along with new upholstery, trim, and steering wheel options, the Coupe and Cabriolet now get the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system standard. That setup comes with a massive 12.3-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and an equally large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

To manage those new screens, Mercedes swaps last year's rotary dial with a new touchpad infotainment controller and adds a set of next-gen capacitive touch buttons on the steering wheel, as well the latest "Hey, Mercedes" voice command system. This setup also includes wireless charging and a much-lauded augmented reality navigation system – borrowed from some other models we've tested – as an option.

In terms of safety, the new E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet get features like automatic emergency braking, active parking assist with a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring at no extra cost. Things like a head-up display and the more advanced Driver Assistance package (lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, etc.), though, are available for an extra cost.

More Boost

The most notable change to the 2021 E-Class range is the powertrain. The E450 drops the 3.0-liter V6, now getting the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with EQ Boost as the updated sedan, good for 362 horsepower (269 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 newton-meters) of torque. The AMG E53, meanwhile, gets the same setup but pumps out a more powerful 429 hp (320 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm). That new powertrain comes paired to a standard nine-speed automatic on all trims and sends power either to the rear wheels or all four in 4Matic spec. Mercedes doesn't say how quickly the two can get to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) but does note an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet go on sale later this year. Unfortunately, pricing information isn’t available on either model as of yet.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet