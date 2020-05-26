The tuner SUV arrives before the Maybach and looks a bit better to our eyes, too.

Very few would argue the Mercedes-Benz GLS is skimpy on luxury, particularly when loaded up with premium leather, multicontour seats, and sophisticated E-Active Body Control air suspension. But of course, there are some for whom “more” isn’t an option but a given, for those types, there’s the Ultimate HGLS by Hofele.

The GLS shown here belongs to the tuning company’s “Ultimate Series,” a distinction marked with premium two-tone paint and bold Hofele Mythos 22-inch wheels. In contrast to the garish Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, the Hofele HGLS maintains the window trim, bumper covers, and grille treatments from the regular SUV, making it look – to our eyes at least – much cleaner and simpler. We wish the grille were a tad more special (and the massive Hofele badge in the center needs to get ditched, like, yesterday), but overall, we like the HGLS just a shade more than the Maybach.

The Never-Stock Gang:

2021 bmw alpina xb7 revealed 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 Debuts With 612 Horsepower, Costs $141,300
panamera sport turismo techart video Panamera TechArt Grand GT Might Just Be The Ultimate Wagon

Of course, a luxury SUV lives and dies by its interior. To compete with the GLS 600 (and other pricey high-riders), the Hofele GLS gets higher-quality napa leather, stitched and perforated in an attractive diamond pattern with computer-guided precision. Up high, Alcantara upholstery appears on the headliner and rear-seat neck pillows, with deep-pile lambswool floor mats down low. 

Unlike the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which arrives later this year as a 2021 model, the Hofele GLS can be had with any of the SUV lineup’s powertrain options ranging from the European-market base GLS 350d to the top-dog Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. Hofele chose the GLS 400d to show off its Ultimate Series enhancements, offering a sensible take on big luxury. With a 326-horsepower (243-kilowatt), 516–pound-foot (700–newton-meter) turbodiesel inline-six displacing 2.9 liters, the Hofele Ultimate HGLS should still move along pretty well, even without the GLS 600’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
MSRP $ 71,145
MSRP $ 71,145
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Pricing for the Ultimate HGLS by Hofele is a bit of a mystery, but the company has a non-Ultimate GLS 350d for sale on its website at a price of 93,950 Euro with value-added tax (about $104,000 at current exchange rates). That’s a price increase of only about 8,000 Euro compared to the standard GLS 350d, though we’re sure the Ultimate will be a fair bit more expensive.

Gallery: Hofele Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d "Ultimate HGLS"

Ultimate HGLS by Hofele
14 Photos
Ultimate HGLS by Hofele Ultimate HGLS by Hofele Ultimate HGLS by Hofele Ultimate HGLS by Hofele Ultimate HGLS by Hofele Ultimate HGLS by Hofele Ultimate HGLS by Hofele
Source: Hofele