Hide press release Show press release

The first Sports Activity Coupé with plug-in hybrid drive: the new BMW X2 xDrive25e.

Compact SAC combines versatile sportiness with exemplary efficiency and an electric range of up to 57 kilometres* - new design and equipment features also for the conventionally powered model variants of the BMW X2.

Munich. Extroverted charisma, versatile sportiness and modern lifestyle characteristics in the premium compact segment can now also be experienced in conjunction with an electrified drive system. The new BMW X2 xDrive (fuel consumption in the statutory EU test cycle: 1.9 l/100 km; power consumption in the statutory EU test cycle: 13.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions in the statutory EU test cycle: 43 g/km*) is the first Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) which, with the help of a plug-in hybrid drive, offers not only outstanding efficiency but also the possibility of locally emission-free mobility. With its highly efficient electric motor and a latest-generation lithium-ion battery, the new BMW X2 xDrive25e achieves an electric range of up to 57 kilometres* in the statutory EU test cycle. Together, the electric motor and combustion drive mobilise a system output of 162 kW/220 hp. Their intelligently controlled interaction also results in a hybrid-specific all-wheel drive system that delivers a form of driving pleasure that is unique in the competitive environment.

The market launch of the new BMW X2 xDrive25e will begin in July 2020. In addition to its pioneering drive technology, the plug-in hybrid model will be equipped with numerous new design and equipment features which will also make the conventionally powered variants of the compact Sports Activity Coupé more attractive. A redesigned front end without fog lights underlines the sporty aura of the SAC. LED headlights with integrated bad-weather light improve visibility in adverse weather conditions. With its lifestyle-oriented charisma and sporty driving characteristics, the BMW X2 is geared more than ever to the requirements of modern target groups in urban environments.

The wide range of its drive portfolio, now extended for the first time by a plug-in hybrid system, is in line with the BMW Group's Power Of Choice approach and covers the different needs of customers in the global automobile markets. It ranges from particularly efficient entry-level models with petrol and diesel engines to the new plug-in hybrid model and the extremely sporty top model BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 - 6.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 163 - 154 g/km*) with a maximum output of 225 kW/306 hp.

Consistent continuation of the electrification strategy.

With the introduction of the first SAC with plug-in hybrid drive, the

BMW Group is consistently pursuing its electrification strategy. As in other vehicle classes, the variety of models with electrified drive systems in the premium compact segment continues to increase. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e follows the Sports Activity Vehicle BMW X1 xDrive25e (fuel consumption combined: 2.1 - 1.9 l/100 km; power consumption combined: 14.3 - 13.8 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 48 - 43 g/km*) and the spacious all-rounder BMW 225xe Active Tourer (fuel consumption combined: 2.1 - 1.9 l/100 km; power consumption combined: 14.2 - 13.5 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined:47 - 42 g/km*). Another compact plug-in model is the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (fuel consumption combined: 2.1 - 1.9 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 13.9 - 13.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 47 - 43 g/km*).

Fresh accents for the BMW X2: striking front, new exterior colours, LED headlights with bad-weather light.

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e is launched with fresh design accents and attractive equipment features which are also used in all other variants of the compact SAC in parallel to the market launch of the Plug-in Hybrid model. The most striking innovation is the modified design of the vehicle front. Its clear surface design ensures a particularly powerful appearance, especially in conjunction with the M Sport and M Sport X models. The bad weather light integrated into the standard LED headlights replaces the previous round fog lights. High-gloss black design elements enhance the appearance of the front end even in the basic version. In addition, a high-gloss black surround for the lower air intake, also in high-gloss black, emphasises the sporty and high-quality appearance of the SAC.

The new bad-weather light ensures optimum illumination of the side areas of the road in adverse weather and visibility conditions by selectively switching on the cornering light. The range of optional extras for the BMW X2 is also being expanded. Real Time Traffic information will also be part of the Business Package in future. The choice of exterior colours will be supplemented by the Phytonic Blue metallic version.

More driving pleasure and efficiency with the latest BMW eDrive technology.

In the new BMW X2 xDrive25e, the intelligently controlled interaction of a three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric drive not only ensures exemplary efficiency but also a characteristic expression of the driving pleasure typical of the brand. Like the high-voltage battery that supplies it with energy, the electric synchronous motor comes from the fourth and thus latest generation of BMW eDrive technology developed by the BMW Group for plug-in hybrid models. It generates an output of 70 kW/95 hp and a torque of 165 Nm and transmits its drive torque to the rear wheels via a single-stage transmission. The 1.5 litre combustion engine develops a maximum output of 92 kW/125 hp and a maximum torque of 220 Nm. It transmits its power to a 6-speed Steptronic transmission and drives the front wheels. The resulting hybrid-specific all-wheel drive gives the new BMW X2 xDrive25e an agility that is unique in the competitive environment. In addition, the power transmission to the front and rear wheels, which is quickly and precisely adapted to the respective driving situation, ensures maximum traction and driving stability under all weather and road conditions.

The system power generated by both engines together is 162 kW/220 PS. The maximum system torque of both drive units is 385 Nm. When starting off and accelerating, the spontaneous power development of the electric motor ensures a particularly spirited reaction to the movement of the accelerator pedal. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The electric boost of the drive system also contributes to particularly intensive sportiness during intermediate spurts and overtaking. The top speed of the new BMW X2 xDrive25e is 195 km/h. On long-distance journeys, Electric Assist increases the efficiency of the drive system by supporting the combustion engine depending on the operating point.

The latest battery cell technology increases the electric range.

The energy for the electric drive is stored in a lithium-ion battery. Thanks to the latest battery cell technology, the high-voltage storage unit has a particularly high energy density. With a gross energy content of 10.0 kWh, it gives the new BMW X2 xDrive25e an electric range of up to 57 kilometres* in the statutory EU test cycle. This makes it possible to cope with a large proportion of everyday traffic, for example commuting between home and work, using only the power of the electric motor and thus locally emission-free.

In addition, BMW Charging also offers a BMW i Wallbox for particularly fast, convenient and efficient recharging at home. The BMW Charging Card provides access to more than 320,000 public charging stations worldwide.

A fully discharged high-voltage storage unit can be supplied with 100 per cent fresh energy from a household socket in around five hours. It reaches 80 per cent of its total capacity after just 3.8 hours. On a BMW i wallbox, charging from zero to 100 per cent takes around 3.2 hours, and after just 2.4 hours the battery has reached 80 per cent of its total capacity again.

Intelligent drive control and three operating modes.

The intelligent drive control of the plug-in hybrid system not only ensures that power is transmitted to the front and rear wheels as needed at all times, but also that the interaction between the combustion engine and electric motor is optimised for efficiency. Navigation data can also be used to adjust the drive control system to the route profile, thus increasing the electric drive share within built-up areas. In addition, the driver can influence the operating mode using the eDrive button on the center console. As an alternative to the standard AUTO eDRIVE setting, the MAX eDrive mode can be activated, in which the new BMW X2 xDrive25e reaches a speed of up to 135 km/h using the power of the electric motor alone. The SAVE BATTERY mode allows you to maintain the charge level of the high-voltage battery while driving or to increase it via recuperation. In this way, battery capacity can be saved for later purely electric driving in urban areas, for example.

Thanks to its long electric range and low CO2 emissions, the new BMW X2 xDrive25e fulfils the criteria laid down in Germany's Electromobility Act for labelling as an electric vehicle and the associated special rights in public road traffic. The plug-in hybrid model is also subject to reduced company car taxation. Only half of the gross list price is used to determine the non-cash benefit to be taxed for private use of the vehicle

High variability, model-specific standard equipment.

Thanks to the space-saving arrangement of the high-voltage storage underneath the rear seat bench, the luggage compartment volume is only slightly reduced compared to the conventionally powered model variants of the BMW X2. In the area primarily used, the storage space remains completely intact. The plug-in hybrid model also has a variable-use interior. By folding down the standard 40 : 20 : 40 divisible rear seat backrests, the luggage compartment volume can be increased from 410 to up to 1,290 litres.

The body structure and chassis tuning have been precisely matched to the model-specific weight distribution of the new BMW X2 xDrive25e. In order to optimise aerodynamic properties, the suspension and damping systems have been adjusted to lower the vehicle by 10 millimetres compared to the conventionally driven model variants.

The model-specific standard equipment of the new BMW X2 xDrive25e includes acoustic pedestrian protection as well as 17-inch light-alloy wheels, a 2-zone automatic climate control system and stationary air conditioning that can also be controlled remotely via smartphone using BMW Connected. Hybrid-specific displays on the Control Display provide information about the energy flow, current and past consumption figures and the proportion of the vehicle's overall drive system accounted for by the electric motor and the combustion engine, among other things. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e is available in the Advantage, Advantage Plus, M Sport and M Sport X equipment lines.