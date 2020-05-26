Hide press release Show press release

THE NEW MINI COUNTRYMAN REVEALED FOR 2021 MODEL YEAR.

Woodcliff, N.J. – May 26th, 2020 - MINI announces the new 2021 MINI Countryman featuring a newly updated design, along with enhancements in technology and equipment offerings. Most importantly it retains MINI’s “fun-to-drive” character and expressive design that makes it instantly recognizable as MINI. As the largest and most versatile member of the MINI model family, the new 2021 MINI Countryman offers individual flair in the hallmark style of the British premium brand.

The MINI Countryman has proven itself as an attractive vehicle concept in the premium compact cross-over segment, offering a versatile and ample interior with seating for five. The optional ALL4 all-wheel drive system makes the new MINI Countryman an all-around talent that inspires MINI driving fun, whether on the road in day-to-day traffic, or on long-distance trips, or even when venturing off the beaten path into unsurfaced terrain.

The progressive character of the new MINI Countryman is reflected in a range of model variants, from the plug-in hybrid drive MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 to the high performance MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4. The new MINI Countryman also features new digital MINI Connected services and a range of additional features, options and accessories, including Original MINI Accessories.

The new MINI Countryman continues to expand the appeal of the MINI brand to a broader range of customers. Even in its first generation, the MINI Countryman was a pioneer, expanding brand appeal to customers who were looking for a compact crossover that offered a unique combination of versatility and fun-to-drive with a stylish and expressive design.

As MINI’s first model with an exterior length of more than 13 feet, four doors, a large tailgate, five seats and all-wheel drive, the MINI Countryman laid the foundations for the brand’s highly successful advance into the premium compact crossover segment. In the US the MINI Countryman remains one of the brand’s most popular models, accounting for close to 40% of all MINIs sold in calendar year 2019. And on a worldwide basis, the Countryman accounts for close to 30% of all new registrations.

The launch of the current model generation offers further refinements in areas of space, versatility, functionality and ride comfort. In addition, the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in-hybrid model continues to offer electrified mobility with greater efficiency and fewer emissions. The MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 offers a compelling combination of efficiency, hybrid-specific all-wheel drive and the option of purely electric powered driving fun.

In addition to the plug-in hybrid variant, the new MINI Countryman variants offer three gasoline engines featuring the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology. The engines have seen extensive further development and cover an output spectrum ranging from 134 hp to 301 hp.

The new MINI Countryman: an overview of the highlights.

• Distinctive front design with newly designed radiator grill.

• LED headlights and LED fog lights now as standard.

• LED rear lights in Union Jack design.

• New body finishes, new option Piano Black Exterior.

• New light alloy wheels.

• Cooper ALL4, Cooper S All4 and JCW ALL4 variants offer 8-speed Steptronic

transmission standard.

• Cooper FWD variant offers 7-speed DCT transmission standard.

• Cooper S FWD variant offers 7-Speed Sport DCT transmission standard

• Cooper SE PHEV variant offers 6-speed automatic transmission standard

• New digital cockpit display with 5-inch color screen as an option.

• Newly designed central instrument in Piano Black High Gloss as standard.

• New range of leather trims and interior surfaces.

• New version of the MINI Yours Interior Style.

• MINI Connected with new functions.

• Extended range of Original MINI Accessories.

Distinctive proportions, powerful charisma.

Thanks to its unique design and proportions as the brand’s largest vehicle offering, the new MINI Countryman is instantly recognizable as a MINI. The three-part structure of the vehicle body that is typical of MINI is interpreted in a particularly striking way by the model-specific roof line. The car’s upright stature and increased ground clearance signal the vehicle’s generous interior space, robust character and inspiring driving characteristics on both paved and unsurfaced terrain. The optional MINI ALL4 Exterior Styling is standard in the Iconic trim, while the roof rails are standard on all Countryman – further underline the versatility of the new MINI Countryman.

The updated design of the car's front section lends new emphasis to the powerful charisma of the new MINI Countryman. The newly designed front and rear bumper coverings, now entirely in body finish, lend a more refined appearance. The redesigned radiator grille features hexagonal contours that are typical of MINI and it is surrounded by a slim-lined, one-piece chrome frame. The grille’s air intake is subdivided by three horizontal struts in the MINI Cooper Countryman. The radiator grill of the new MINI Cooper S Countryman is characterized by a bold hexagonal grid pattern with a red “S” and a single chrome strut.

Bright spot: LED headlights now standard.

The redesign of the front fascia now adds LED headlights to the standard trim in the new MINI Countryman: here, the latest version of these lights features a particularly high-quality design that emphasizes the technology used. The distinctive, asymmetrically rounded contours of the headlights are accentuated by a continuous band of light that takes on the function of both daytime driving light and turn indicator. The turning light included in the functional range of the LED headlights provides clear illumination of the side areas of the road when turning or changing lanes. The standard trim of the new MINI Countryman also includes LED fog lights, with a light band in the upper semicircle of each fog light serving as a parking light. Adaptive LED headlights with variable light distribution are available as a newly added standard feature.

Redesigned rear fascia and LED lights in Union Jack design.

With its redesigned bumper trim, the rear fascia also enhances the more powerful and contemporary look of the new MINI Countryman. The upright rear lights with chrome frame design evokes the origins of the British brand. All lighting functions now feature high-quality LED technology as standard, while the graphic structure of the light source reflects the pattern of the Union Jack. Paying homage to MINI’s origins as a distinctively British brand, the flag motif projects an unmistakable form – both day and night - clearly identifying the car as a MINI.

Striking look: two new body finishes, Piano Black Exterior and new alloy wheels.

The range of body finishes opens up new possibilities for an individual look, including the newly added colors White Silver metallic and Sage Green metallic. Depending on the model variant, the roof and mirror caps of the new MINI Countryman can be finished in black, white or silver as an alternative to the body color.

The Piano Black Exterior option – likewise new and available on all variants of the new MINI Countryman – offers a striking and attractive appearance: here, the headlamp surrounds, rear lights, radiator grill and side indicator side scuttles – are finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome, as are the door handles and the model lettering on the luggage compartment lid. Additional identification features in high-gloss black are available from the range of Original MINI Accessories, including the MINI logo and the “Cooper S” and “ALL4” inscriptions in Piano Black design. Matching exterior mirror caps and side scuttles with a grey-black flag pattern in Night Jack design are also available as an accessory.

Depending on the model variant, the new MINI Countryman is fitted standard with 17-inch light alloy wheels, with light alloy wheels in sizes up to 19 inches available as optional extras and as part of the Original MINI Accessories program. 17-inch light alloy wheels in Channel Spoke Black design are new to the range of ex works options, as are 19-inch light alloy Turnstile Spoke 2-tone wheels.

Interior: Ample space with more individual style.

The new MINI Countryman combines versatile driving characteristics with a versatile interior. Second row seating for three can be folded to expand cargo capacity. By folding down the rear seat with a 40 : 20 : 40 split, storage space can be extended from 17.6 – 47.6 cubic ft.

Selective customization of the interior based on customer’s personal style is further enhanced with the addition of new options and choices. The leather variants Chesterfield Indigo Blue and Chesterfield Malt Brown have been newly added to the selection of seat upholstery options. The Color Line for the lower section of the instrument panel and door trim is now an integral part of the leather trim designed to match the relevant color scheme.

The MINI Cooper S Countryman and MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 models now come as standard with Piano Black interior surfaces for the cockpit and door bezels. These are combined with accent strips in the variant British Oak dark. A new version of the highly exclusive MINI Yours interior surfaces is optionally available for all model variants. The optional MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver conveys stylish sporty flair. This is ensured by combining an illuminated cockpit bezel in the variant Shaded Silver with door bezels in Dark Silver and accentuation strips in Hazy Grey.

Engines with optimized MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology

A further developed engine portfolio enables the new MINI Countryman to achieve an even greater balance between driving fun and fuel consumption. In addition to further optimization of CO2 levels for Europe, other aspects of the emissions performance have been likewise consistently improved by means of the relevant measures – including particulate filters for gasoline engines.

MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology is used in the 3-cylinder gasoline engines of the new MINI Cooper Countryman and in the 4-cylinder gasoline engine of the new MINI Cooper S Countryman, and now includes an exhaust manifold integrated in the cylinder head along with turbo charging. Among other things, this ensures highly effective cooling of the exhaust gases and the turbocharging system. At the same time, crankcase cooling can be reduced when demand is low under partial load by means of a new split cooling valve. In addition, gasoline engine direct injection operates at a maximum pressure that has been increased from 200 to 350 bar.

ALL4 – optional for two engine variants – a standard feature of the plug-in hybrid and John Cooper Works.

MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system provides a noticeable boost in terms of traction, driving stability and agility. Offering an alternative to the brand’s hallmark front-wheel power transmission, this system is optionally available for two model variants of the new MINI Countryman – the Cooper and Cooper S. With its fast and precise electronic control, the system ensures need-based distribution of power between the front and rear wheels in all road surface and weather conditions.

The new MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 is fitted with a hybrid-specific all-wheel drive system as standard. It is provided by the precisely controlled interaction between a 3-cylinder petrol engine, transmitting its power to the front wheels with an electric synchronous motor that acts on the rear wheels. Together, the two power units produce a system output of 224 hp. The John Cooper Works variant that also comes standard with MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel drive system.

8-speed Steptronic transmission standard for two more model variants.

The new MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 comes with a 6-speed Steptronic transmission standard. Meanwhile the MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 now features an 8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard, as does the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 and the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4. The MINI Cooper Countryman with front wheel drive comes standard with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), while the MINI Cooper S Countryman with front wheel drive gets a 7-speed Sport DCT.

The new MINI Countryman is available in six model variants:

Variant HP 0-60 Top Speed Mini Cooper Countryman 134 9.3 126 Mini Cooper Countryman All4 134 9.6 124 Mini Cooper S Countryman 189 7.2 140 Mini Cooper S Countryman All4 189 7.1 138 Mini Cooper SE Countryman 224 6.5 122 Mini JCW Countryman All4 301 4.9 149





Sport leather steering wheel, digital cockpit.

The interior of the new MINI Countryman also has maintained its appeal with premium range of standard equipment. It includes a sports leather steering wheel in all model variants. In the new MINI Countryman, the front passenger can also adapt seat height as required. Electrically adjustable seats are available as an option and include a memory function on the driver’s side.

An optional digital instrument display is available for the new MINI Countryman. The display in Black Panel design behind the steering wheel has a diameter of 5.0 inches. The range of audio and navigation systems has been updated. The Connected Media and Connected Navigation Plus options are available as an alternative to the basic configuration. Each include an 8.8-inch color screen with touchscreen function located in the central instrument that is typical of the brand.

The 8.8” Media Display is offered in the Classic Trim. The 8.8” Touchscreen Navigation is offered in the Signature Trim and the 8.8” Touchscreen Navigation Plus is offered in the Iconic Trim. The circular control unit in the new MINI Countryman exhibits a refined appearance, with the audio control panel, the buttons for hazard lights, and driver assistance systems now integrated more seamlessly. Meanwhile touch-sensitive bookmark buttons and high-gloss Piano Black surfaces underscore the premium character of the central instrumentation.

The new MINI Countryman: always connected thanks to intelligent networking.

The new MINI Countryman is equipped with a SIM card that is permanently fitted in the car. This enables use of Intelligent Emergency Call with automatic detection of vehicle location and accident severity, as well as MINI TeleServices. The Connected Media option includes a wide range of MINI Connected digital services. The new MINI Countryman is always online, enabling seamless integration of the newly optional Amazon Alexa voice assistant, available on the Iconic Trim which includes the 8.8” Touchscreen Navigation Plus system.

This provides access to the Real Time Traffic Information service as well as the internet platform MINI Online and preparation for Apple CarPlay. MINI Connected can be used to send navigation destinations from the smartphone to the vehicle. The mobile phone connection also means that the vehicle’s navigation map is updated automatically.

Individual style for retrofitting: MINI Original Accessories.

High-quality retrofit options from the program of MINI Original Accessories enable functionality, convenience, driving fun and individual style to be adapted to personal preferences in the new MINI Countryman. The selection ranges from a rear bicycle rack, a roof box, a molded luggage compartment mat and all-weather floor mats, to individual MINI LED door projectors from the MINI Yours Customized program and John Cooper Works performance products designed for extreme driving fun.

The new 2021 MINI Countryman models are expected to arrive in US showrooms nationwide later this summer. More information on US-specific pricing, options and packages, and EPA fuel efficiency ratings will be made available closer to market launch.

