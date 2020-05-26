Have you ever been in a situation where you see your old car that you sold to someone but now it is in a way worse condition? That’s a specific and very hurtful feeling and it’s probably what the folks over from the Late Model Restoration channel on YouTube experienced after seeing this orange 2004 Ford Mustang GT. It belonged to an employee of the company and recently showed up for sale in a really bad condition.

The good news is the future seems to be bright for the Competition Orange Mustang as it will be brought to its former glory in the next several weeks. But before that, it was put to the dyno for a quick inspection of the engine’s condition.

Speaking of the motor under the hood, it’s in mostly stock condition with a few exceptions. It has covered approximately 180,000 miles (close to 290,000 kilometers) since new and a dyno run is the best possible way to evaluate its current condition. The car rides on 17-inch wheels and is loaded with 97-octane fuel. The test is performed in fourth gear.

So, what are the results? The graph shows 218 horsepower (163 kilowatts) at the wheels at 5,180 rpm, as well as 264 pound-feet (358 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels at 3,390 rpm. These numbers don’t look very good - usually, these cars with similar modifications produce between 250 and 260 whp (186-194 wkW) so there must be an issue of some sort with this particular example.

We are promised some great things are coming for the poor old Mustang GT. What does that mean? Probably a full rebuild of the engine plus more performance-focused modifications. We’ll find out in the weeks to come.