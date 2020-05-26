Do you fancy the look of the Ford Edge ST, but aren’t interested in paying a premium for its 2.7-liter, 335-horsepower (250-kilowatt) EcoBoost V6 engine? Ford now offers an answer in the form of the 2020 Edge ST-Line, which offers ST visual candy without the extra performance kick.

“Edge ST continues to break new ground with terrific styling, powerful performance, and smart technology,” said Ford SUV marketing manager Craig Patterson. “But some customers want style and value and don’t need all of the horsepower. For them, Edge ST-Line hits the bull's eye – again.”

Save Thousands On A New Ford Edge MSRP $ 31,090 MSRP $ 31,090 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

What exactly does this mean? Under the hood of the Edge ST-Line you’ll find a familiar 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder generating 250 hp (186 kW), connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission turning the front wheels. It’s the same configuration you find in other Edge models below the flagship ST, but ST-Line adds monochromatic exterior treatment with body-colored bumpers, black molding, lower cladding, fog lamps, LED lights, and 20-inch wheels. The ST's egg-crate grille is also included, along with requisite ST-line badging.

Equipment-wise, the Edge ST-Line comes with Ford’s Sync 3 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Waze, Ford+Alexa compatibility, and wireless phone charging. Optional equipment includes Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver-assist suite as well as all-wheel-drive. For folks who want a little bit of ST performance in this lite version, an upgraded ST Performance Brake Package is available.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

4 Photos

Ford doesn’t list a specific MSRP for the 2020 Edge ST-Line, but the automaker does say it starts $5,165 less than the full-on ST model, which is priced from $43,265 excluding destination and delivery charges. As such, basic math tells us the ST-Line should start at $38,100, which is the same as the Edge Titanium that comes standard with Co-Pilot360. It would seem that Ford is offering buyers a trade-off – a bit less tech in exchange for a bit more sport.

Ford says the 2020 Edge ST-Line is now available for order.