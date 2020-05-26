Get the show without the go.
Do you fancy the look of the Ford Edge ST, but aren’t interested in paying a premium for its 2.7-liter, 335-horsepower (250-kilowatt) EcoBoost V6 engine? Ford now offers an answer in the form of the 2020 Edge ST-Line, which offers ST visual candy without the extra performance kick.
“Edge ST continues to break new ground with terrific styling, powerful performance, and smart technology,” said Ford SUV marketing manager Craig Patterson. “But some customers want style and value and don’t need all of the horsepower. For them, Edge ST-Line hits the bull's eye – again.”
What exactly does this mean? Under the hood of the Edge ST-Line you’ll find a familiar 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder generating 250 hp (186 kW), connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission turning the front wheels. It’s the same configuration you find in other Edge models below the flagship ST, but ST-Line adds monochromatic exterior treatment with body-colored bumpers, black molding, lower cladding, fog lamps, LED lights, and 20-inch wheels. The ST's egg-crate grille is also included, along with requisite ST-line badging.
Equipment-wise, the Edge ST-Line comes with Ford’s Sync 3 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Waze, Ford+Alexa compatibility, and wireless phone charging. Optional equipment includes Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver-assist suite as well as all-wheel-drive. For folks who want a little bit of ST performance in this lite version, an upgraded ST Performance Brake Package is available.
Ford doesn’t list a specific MSRP for the 2020 Edge ST-Line, but the automaker does say it starts $5,165 less than the full-on ST model, which is priced from $43,265 excluding destination and delivery charges. As such, basic math tells us the ST-Line should start at $38,100, which is the same as the Edge Titanium that comes standard with Co-Pilot360. It would seem that Ford is offering buyers a trade-off – a bit less tech in exchange for a bit more sport.
Ford says the 2020 Edge ST-Line is now available for order.
New Edge ST-Line Comes Standard With Great Value and Eye-Catching Style Inspired by Ford Performance
- New Edge ST-Line offers a new choice for SUV customers who prefer Edge ST’s performance-inspired interior and exterior but don’t need its full power and performance
- Edge ST sales have outperformed the previous Edge Sport model, nearly doubling the number of Edge Sports sold in 2018
- ST-Line available to order today with standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine, quick-shifting 8-speed transmission and available Ford Co-Pilot360® Assist Plus driver-assist technology
DEARBORN, Mich., May 26, 2020 – Ford introduces the 2020 Edge ST-Line model, a new choice for SUV customers who prefer Edge ST’s bold style but prioritize value over performance. Expanding the ST family by adding ST-Line will help even more customers find a Ford Edge that’s right for them.
“Edge ST continues to break new ground with terrific styling, powerful performance and smart technology,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “But some customers want style and value and don’t need all of the horsepower. For them, Edge ST-Line hits the bull’s-eye – again.”
Edge ST has been a sales success. Since its 2018 introduction, sales have outperformed the previous Edge Sport model, with nearly double the number sold. In 2019 and 2020, nearly 13 percent of all Edge sales have been ST models.
With a starting price $5,165 less than Edge ST, Edge ST-Line shares the same aggressive looks and includes all of the smart driver-assist technologies Edge customers can enjoy – advanced features that help take the stress out of driving.
Edge ST-Line styling inspired by Ford Performance includes a unique ST-style grille with body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps and signature LED lighting. Black roof rack side rails, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels and unique Edge ST-Line badging further enhance the look of the new SUV.
For a fun-to-drive experience, Edge ST-Line comes standard with a 250-horsepower twin-scroll 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine featuring Auto Start-Stop, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel-drive capability. There is also an available ST Performance Brake Package.
Edge ST-Line comes loaded with technology including standard SYNC® 3 with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, Waze and Ford+Alexa™ compatibility, plus a wireless phone charging pad. Ford Co-Pilot360® Assist Plus technology – featuring Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane-Centering and All-Wheel-Drive Disconnect – is optional.
Orders can be placed for the Edge ST-Line starting today.
Need more power? Edge ST is still for you
Edge ST – the first Ford SUV to wear the badge – is equipped with a specially tuned 335-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine and sport suspension.
For those who need more “oomph” in their daily commute, Edge ST is Ford’s quickest-ever ST model, capable of accelerating 0-60 mph in under six seconds. Edge ST is outfitted for dynamic handling with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable traction control and an available ST Performance Brake Package.