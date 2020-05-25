This may seem like a regular Land Rover Discovery but it’s not just an example with a funky exterior wrap. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of the facelifted Discovery, which should bring minor visual revisions but major upgrades underneath the skin.

Starting with the exterior, there’s basically nothing worth talking about yet, at least judging by this early prototype. Land Rover could eventually give the SUV a pair of modified headlights and other little tweaks for the front fascia but nothing can be said at this point.

More important, however, is what the British manufacturer is planning for under the familiar skin. The automaker is desperately trying to avoid fines under the European Union’s new fleet average CO2 targets and electrified vehicles are the path it wants to follow. The refreshed Discovery is set to become the first in the model’s history to gain a plug-in powertrain and chances are high this could be a trial car for the new Discovery PHEV.

The big question here is what’s going to be under the hood. According to preliminary information, the standard versions of the Discovery will get 48-volt support from integrated starter-generator systems. This solution should be applied to both the gasoline and diesel units. In addition, a new plug-in hybrid system should also be launched and we expect it to be larger and more powerful than the 1.5-liter PHEV mill that was recently introduced for the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.

If the facelift if the latter is anything to go by, Disco customers should also expect interior improvements plus minor aesthetic tweaks. These will be complemented by tech upgrades, including a more powerful infotainment system, wireless charging, smart rearview mirror, and others.