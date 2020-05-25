Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many Formula 1 races to be canceled, the streets of Monaco were not quiet this weekend. On the same day the Monaco Grand Prix was supposed to take place, young F1 star and Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc completed a run around the 2.074-mile course at the dawn of what would have been a race day for the 2020 Monaco GP filming for the “Le Grande Rendez-vous” short movie.

For those of you not familiar with this title, it’s Ferrari’s sequel to one of the greatest car films of all time, the “C'était Un Rendez-Vous.” The new short movie is produced by French Director Claude Lelouch and even Prince Albert II of Monaco made a brief appearance, as well as Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the Princes Andrea Casiraghi, and Pierre Casiraghi with his wife, Princess Beatrice Borromeo.

Leclerc was behind the wheel of the brand’s latest supercar, the SF90 Stradale hybrid. According to a press release published by the Italian manufacturer, Leclerc clocked speeds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) en route to the mystery “big date” of the title. His run was witnessed by “a group of excited onlookers from the balconies and the streets carefully supervised by the local authorities” as France and Monaco in particular are slowly lifting the COVID-19 restrictions.

Obviously, traffic around the small city-state country was stopped during the run, allowing Leclerc to unleash the full potential of the SF90 Stradale. Ferrari seems to be very excited by the filming of the new short movie, as it sends out "a message of optimism and signaled a first step towards the return of motorsport, film, and social life.”

“It was an amazing day, an amazing experience. The car is unbelievable to drive, there’s so much power,” Leclerc commented after the run. “I just drove it but soon it’ll be your time to drive it.”

The “Le Grand Rendez-vous” will premiere on June 13.