Ferrari F1 pilot Charles Leclerc was behind the wheel of an SF90 Stradale
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which forced many Formula 1 races to be canceled, the streets of Monaco were not quiet this weekend. On the same day the Monaco Grand Prix was supposed to take place, young F1 star and Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc completed a run around the 2.074-mile course at the dawn of what would have been a race day for the 2020 Monaco GP filming for the “Le Grande Rendez-vous” short movie.
For those of you not familiar with this title, it’s Ferrari’s sequel to one of the greatest car films of all time, the “C'était Un Rendez-Vous.” The new short movie is produced by French Director Claude Lelouch and even Prince Albert II of Monaco made a brief appearance, as well as Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the Princes Andrea Casiraghi, and Pierre Casiraghi with his wife, Princess Beatrice Borromeo.
Leclerc was behind the wheel of the brand’s latest supercar, the SF90 Stradale hybrid. According to a press release published by the Italian manufacturer, Leclerc clocked speeds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) en route to the mystery “big date” of the title. His run was witnessed by “a group of excited onlookers from the balconies and the streets carefully supervised by the local authorities” as France and Monaco in particular are slowly lifting the COVID-19 restrictions.
Obviously, traffic around the small city-state country was stopped during the run, allowing Leclerc to unleash the full potential of the SF90 Stradale. Ferrari seems to be very excited by the filming of the new short movie, as it sends out "a message of optimism and signaled a first step towards the return of motorsport, film, and social life.”
“It was an amazing day, an amazing experience. The car is unbelievable to drive, there’s so much power,” Leclerc commented after the run. “I just drove it but soon it’ll be your time to drive it.”
The “Le Grand Rendez-vous” will premiere on June 13.
Maranello, 24 May 2020 – French Director Claude Lelouch shot his short film, “Le Grand Rendez-vous”, in Principality of Monaco at dawn this morning, on the very date the Grand Prix was to take place.
The French director’s cameras accompanied the Ferrari SF90 Stradale as it completed an adrenaline-fuelled lap of the Formula 1 street circuit. At its wheel was Charles Leclerc who clocked speeds of up to 240 km/h en route to the mystery “big date” of the title.
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco also made a brief appearance in the film. The Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the Princes Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi with his wife, Princess Beatrice Borromeo, also visited the set. Thanks to a progressive lifting of the lockdown in France and Monaco, the shoot was also watched by a group of excited onlookers from the balconies and the streets carefully supervised by the local authorities.
Traffic was stopped to allow the SF90 Stradale, which can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, unleash its full power on the Principality’s streets. The car’s blistering engine soundtrack broke a long dry spell for Prancing Horse enthusiasts and tifosi alike. Most importantly of all, however, the roar of its hybrid V8, generating a total power of 1,000 CV, sent out a message of optimism and signalled a first step towards the return of motorsport, film and social life as we endeavour to put the pandemic behind us through mutually responsible behaviour, commitment and solidarity.
