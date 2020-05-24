Only 100 units will be built, so there's a little chance for you to see one on the road.

Shelby SuperCars (SSC) sure knew how to build excitement around its touted SSC Tuatara hypercar. The American company took almost a decade before coming up with an actual car, which was announced as early as 2011. Nine years of waiting – but at least that's relatively shorter than what Tool fans had to endure, waiting for 13 years for the rock band to release a full-length album.

But just like Tool's Fear Inoculum, SSC made sure that the Tuatara was worth the wait. Donning a devilishly black/red color theme, the Tuatara is one sinister-looking hypercar. And this new video (embedded on top) from the SSC North America should give you a quick tour inside the exotic hypercar.

As a million-dollar hypercar, the video gives us a quick peek at what the Tuatara can offer. Expect everything that money can buy in the cabin, such as full-color displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, along with a claimed roomy creature space that SSC said could fit someone as tall as 6 feet 5 inches on a racing helmet.

And yes, a helmet is important if you're taking this car on a track, as the SSC Tuatara comes with a lot of grunts. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter flat-plane-crank V8, the Tuatara makes 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kilowatts) on E85 and 1,350 hp (1007 kW) on 91 octane, sent to the wheels via a robotized CIMA seven-speed transmission that can shift gears in less than 100 milliseconds.

The Tuatara's price wasn't announced at launch but it has been reported that the price tag can reach almost $2 million if you tick all the options. Only 100 units of this hypercar will be built, so there's a little chance that you'll see one on the road.

For those who can't afford to spend that amount of money, SSC confirmed that a smaller and more affordable brother of the Tuatara is planned – although don't expect that to be revealed within five years or so.

