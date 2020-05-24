The king of the ring returns.

With a lap time of 7 minutes and 40 seconds, the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R set the lap record for front-wheel-drive production vehicles. This track-focused hot hatch blends supercar technology into a hatchback package resulting in one serious performance machine. Today we get a special opportunity to see the hottest Megane ever built take on the legendary Nurburgring thanks to the team over at sport auto. 

The Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R doesn’t just have one of the longest names in the car industry. This track-bred hot hatch is the result of a massive engineering effort to build the greatest track-ready hatchback on the market. No expense was spared resulting in a final price that hovers around $75,000 for this limit production hatchback of only 500 units. 

That may sound like a lot of money to spend on a hatchback, but your cash goes directly towards impressive performance features. Carbon ceramic front brakes, carbon fiber wheels, a carbon fiber hood, and carbon bucket seats are all part of the package. Add in aggressive weight savings, suspension tuning, and a powerful 300 horsepower engine and the results are sensational. 

Thanks to a 6-speed manual transmission the Mégane remains a true driver’s car allowing it’s lucky pilots the opportunity to enjoy the joys of real track driving. There’s no clever dual-clutch transmission or all-wheel-drive to make you look like a hero here. Instead the Mégane R.S. Trophy-R is the pinnacle of hatchback performance for track enthusiasts. 

There is no hatchback better suited for the punishing track that is the Nurburgring. The Mégane R.S. Trophy-R gut its teeth on this hallowed circuit and results speak for themselves. With only 500 units in production, this rare example of hot hatch excellence is sure to remain a collectible piece of driving precision.



Source: sport auto