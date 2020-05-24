If you’re in the market for a new truck and you're bored by the stock examples you see on dealership lots, don’t worry we’ve found the truck for you. Many truck owners like to modify their vehicles and find the process of selecting and installing mods as a highlight of the ownership experience. But, if you’re more interested in the finished product rather than the journey, dealerships across America will see you an already modded truck. This growing trend has resulted in some very interesting vehicles, like this Silverado RST that started life as a $40,00 truck and is now being listed for $78,000. What does $38,000 in dealer installed options get you, Chevy Dude gives us a full tour.

In the world of truck customizations, there are mods that fit all budgets. When it comes to adding things like a lift kit, wheels and tires, and armor to your truck, it's important to consider their impact. You have a vehicle worth almost $40,000. It's probably wise to only select mods that are comparable or better than stock.

The required homework to research mods, get them installed, and finely tune them to improve your truck is a joy to some and a nuisance to others. That’s why a pre-built truck like this is not for everyone but rather a very specific customer base. If you want a turnkey solution that makes it look like you’ve modded your truck, look no further.

American pickup trucks are far more than work tools, they are aspirational purchases that represent a lifelong dream for many. Like many passion guided purchases customization and improvement are part of the customer’s vision. No more than ever, we have options for truck lovers of all means and interests like this very niche customized Silverado RST.





