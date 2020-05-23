The new Genesis G80 is getting so much attention right now, especially with its price tag that competes squarely against its European rivals. Of course, the G80's styling has always been a point of conversation, giving the Korean luxury sedan so much credit among enthusiasts and journos alike.

The marque, however, isn't leaving the smallest member of its sedan lineup behind. The Genesis G70 is getting a mid-cycle facelift, and spy shots of the refreshed model have already emerged telling us that a launch is just right around the corner.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis G70 facelift spy photos

25 Photos

Even better, Automotive Mike on Youtube has spotted the G70 on one of its cardio days at the Nürburgring. The heavy-clad prototype seen on the track was the same prototype we've spotted this week (gallery above), not even shedding a little of its wrap.

Interestingly, the G70 prototype sharing the track with the upcoming updated Kia Stinger that we've spotted more than a week ago, pushing it hard in front of its performance-oriented cousin.

Styling-wise, we expect the G70 to adopt the two-line design cue that's becoming Genesis' new identity donned by the G80 and GV80 SUV. The grille, though covered mostly, should be bigger in the refreshed version, similar to what was rendered before.

Genesis has confirmed that the G70 facelift will get a new 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, effectively replacing the current 2.0L. It's expected to make 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, same figures produced by the Hyundai Sonata N-Line it will share this engine with. Manual gearbox, however, is still unconfirmed at this point.

The new Genesis G70 is reportedly making its debut for either the 2021 or 2022 model year. A specific timeline hasn't been set in stone, though.