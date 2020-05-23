Hennessey Performance has been quite busy with the Corvette C8 lately, which isn't a surprise considering how important and wildly popular the mid-engine sports car is lately.

We've seen the Texas tuner hit the 200 mile-per-hour barrier, and go past above it with the help of a custom exhaust setup and a healthy dose of nitrous oxide. Not much of a cruel task considering that the stock Corvette boasts a top speed of 194 mph. But then again, remember that Hennessey is working on a twin-turbo upgrade for the 2020 Corvette that makes 643 horsepower (479 kilowatts) and 570 pound-feet (773 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels – something that we've been hotly anticipating for.

While we're still waiting for that to happen, Hennessey is, of course, on constant development with its other C8s. One of which is this one, the protagonist in the video on top of this page. It has upgrades that you would normally see on initial tunes – stainless steel exhaust, lightweight wheels with Hoosier race tires, and a bit of lowering to the ground.

Power output is rated at 510 hp (380 kW) and it's facing a bone stock Lamborghini Huracan in a drag race as part of testing. If you've watched the video above, you'll notice how the 'Vette was quick to jump at launch but the lead wanes towards the 100 to 120-mph mark.

Although we just have to say, this drag race or baseline testing, whatever you want to call it, would have been better if the driver of the 610-hp Huracan launched properly during the standing race. Even on the rolling 40-mph, the Huracan started at 4th gear, which is kind of off and ultimately giving the Corvette a headstart.

Nevertheless, this is still a good comparison, showing us the difference that a preliminary mod could do and giving us an idea of how far Hennessey could take this development, moving forward.