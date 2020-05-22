The Nürburgring is a haven for speed freaks and corner carvers all over the world. It’s also a favorite location for automakers to test out forthcoming models. The 12.9-mile Nordschleife loop is very demanding, not just from a standpoint of speed and performance but also in regards to handling, comfort, and longevity. By subjecting vehicles to the track’s endless corners and changes in altitude while driving at high speeds, components can be stress-tested in real-world environments far quicker than you’d find through normal driving on open streets.

Still, exposing every hindrance to performance is what the Green Hell does best. That's why spy photographers love to camp out at the track to catch next-generation supercars in action, and that’s what this video from Auto Addiction is all about. Usually, our spy posts focus on a single car but this time we present over 14 minutes of tortured tires from a wide variety of forthcoming models.

Most of the rides you see here are German, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. This is the natural habitat for performance models from Porsche, Audi, and BMW, and there’s certainly no mistaking the angry face of the forthcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series charging at the camera. There’s also lots of love for the next-generation BMW M3 and M4, which we see lapping in this video with the big kidney grille still masked. Audi is in the mix with its RS3, and we see Volkswagen lapping its new Golf R.

Gallery: Nurburgring Prototype Spy Screenshots

9 Photos

As for other brands, look close and you’ll see the Jaguar F-Pace SVR exercising its 5.0-liter supercharged V8. South Korea is represented in this video too, with sightings of the Hyundai Kona N and well as the Genesis GV70, the latter of which we saw in detail a few weeks ago getting positively thrashed on the track.

Is there a particular prototype you want to see before all the others? We’re a bit partial to the angry Merc, but judging by this clip, it’s safe to say performance vehicles aren’t going away anytime soon.