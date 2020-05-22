Ever wondered what a Toyota Supra papercraft model looks like when drifting around a speed shop? If so, you’re weird, but wonder no more.

Papadakis Racing, best known for its three Formula Drift titles, took on a project of a different scale this week, folding together a teensy Toyota GR Supra in its own Rockstar Energy livery and setting it up on video for some stop-motion racing. The short YouTube flick also features an origami Papadakis Racing Toyota Corolla miniature, which in real life boasts 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and rear wheel drive. Sidebar: The Gumout-livery Corolla isn’t the first time Papadakis applied a driveline swap to the compact car either.

Together, the Rockstar Supra and the Gumout Corolla sweep and drift and dodge a variety of obstacles – among them a rotating crankshaft, a bandsaw, and the tight confines of air intake tubing. Behind the Papadakis cars are a veritable fleet of Toyota 86 coupes made from paper, which get knocked out of contention by the aforementioned hazards one by one.

The production value of the video is pretty good too. Tire smoke (by way of cotton balls) and smooth transitions are the order of the day, with lots of fun details for the eagle-eyed (see how many real-life Papadakis Racing builds you can spot in the short video). Plus, massive amounts of performance parts are on full display, helping define the little racing cars’ “track” and publicizing the shop's prowess at turning garden-variety Toyotas into bona fide competition cars.

Sure, stop-motion animation may not be quite as exciting as real-life racing. But for now, while we’re all stuck at home amid coronavirus concerns, Papadakis’ video is a welcome distraction.

Gallery: Toyota Supra Papercraft Drifting