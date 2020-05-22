We've written our fair share of articles about the facelifted version of the BMW 5 Series and we are finally inching closer to the debut of the car. Just a few days ago, the Bavarian manufacturer shared the first official teasers of the refreshed sedan and confirmed it will debut on May 27 in Korea together with the likewise-facelifted 6 Series Gran Turismo. Today, we can share a new batch of teasers with the two cars.

BMW used one of its Instagram channels to promote the upcoming premiere of the 5 Series LCI and 6GT LCI. If you are still unaware of what LCI means, it’s Life Cycle Impulse or BMW’s more sophisticated way to say a facelift. The two premium vehicles share the same platform and many common technologies and powertrains.

Gallery: BMW 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift teaser images

8 Photos

Visually, both the 5 and 6GT will get sharper headlights and a few revisions here and there. These include modified bumpers, as well as tweaked LED lighting signatures at the back.

From what we know so far, the 30i models are on track to get a small power boost from the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine under the hood. Preliminary details point to an increase from today’s 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) to approximately 255 hp (190 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of twist.

In turn, the more powerful 3.0-liter turbo inline-six in the 40i models will likely be replaced by a newer version of the same engine, identical to what the BMW M340i has with its 382 hp (285 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Nothing can be said about the two range-toppers in the 5 Series lineup, the M550i and M5 with their 4.4-liter V8s.

In the United States, BMW is currently offering only the 5 Series after the 6 Series Gran Turismo was discontinued. We doubt the facelifted version of the more practical liftback will make a comeback in America.