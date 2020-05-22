Aston Martin has posted a loss of $146 million for the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit the company hard.

Before the coronavirus crisis fully took hold, Aston Martin welcomed a $663-million cash injection from a consortium led by fashion and Formula 1 magnate Lawrence Stroll, who has since taken up the position of chairman at the company.

The investment was set to kick-start the production of its long-awaited first SUV, the DBX, as well as its new mid-engined supercar range while guaranteeing the embattled firm's future.

While the company's sales dropped by nearly a third (31 percent), production of the DBX is still on track according to Automotive News Europe, with initial deliveries still set for the summer.

"The company is proceeding on the assumption that trading remains challenging," a statement from Aston Martin read. "Given the ongoing uncertainties, as is prudent, the company continues to review all future funding and refinancing options to increase liquidity."

Aston Martin has already taken advantage of the UK's furlough scheme, while also reducing the salary of certain senior staff members, as part of its handling of the crisis.

With additional safety measures in place, the luxury carmaker's St. Athan plant in Wales, where the new DBX is produced, has resumed production.

For the factory's re-opening, every aspect of staff members' days will be monitored from the moment they leave their homes for work, including break times. New social distancing and health and hygiene instructions have also been implemented to order to protect staff members, their colleagues, and their families as well as the wider community.

While St. Athan is resuming production, a restart date for its main Gaydon factory has not yet been revealed.