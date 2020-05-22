The Ranger is one of Ford’s global players - it’s sold in North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions of the world. Depending on the market, it has varying powertrains and specifications but it’s all the same truck in the end. That’s why a new comprehensive report about the next-generation Ranger, coming from the land Down Under, could be considered valid for the United States and Europe as well.

CarExpert obtained preliminary details about the 2022 Ranger and 2022 Everest with the latter being the SUV version of the truck available in Australia. According to the publication, the pickup would get a brand new plug-in hybrid powertrain, which hasn’t been installed in any Ford product to date.

It will use a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and supported by an electric motor for a combined output of 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. The powertrain will be different from Ford’s 3.0- and 2.5-liter PHEV systems found in the new Explorer and Escape.

Aside from the electrified engine, the new Ranger is also reportedly getting two diesel options, which will probably be offered in Australia and Europe but not in the US. These include a base 2.0-liter twin-turbo motor with 210 hp (157 kW) and a larger 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo diesel with 250 hp (186 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The current 3.2-liter five-cylinder diesel will be discontinued.

As far as the performance-oriented Ranger Raptor is concerned, at least for Australia, it is expected to get the 3.0-liter engine, which will replace the current four-cylinder twin-turbo unit. CarExpert also believes the off-road truck could get the latest generation Fox Racing shock absorbers, similar to the setup seen in the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor.

On the tech front, expect the new Ranger to get Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system with a 12.8-inch vertical display on the center console and a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It’ll be joined by another 10.25-inch screen, which will be positioned ahead of the driver’s sight - a layout that’s very similar to the interior of the Mustang Mach-E.

CarExpert's renderings of the 2022 Ranger are pictured in the gallery above.