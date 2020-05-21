Gran Turismo has long been the home of many out-of-this-world, fictional race cars. One of the most notable was the Red Bull X2010, which could devour any track with mind-bending lap times. Thankfully, like the X2010, a new concept racer is on its way in the latest Gran Turismo Sport update.

The new car is a GT3 spec version of the Mazda RX-Vision prototype previously seen at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. While the car is an absolutely gorgeous sight to behold, Mazda wanted its speed to match its looks. The car is powered by a next-generation racing variant of its famed rotary engine called the SKYACTIV-R. To be competitive in class, Mazda aimed at using a four-rotor configuration which will be complemented by SKYACTIV technology.

The rotary heart of the RX-Vision is an integral part of Mazda and its motorsport division. After successfully producing the rotary engine with the Mazda Cosmo in a commercial application, the automaker worked tirelessly to improve it for motorsport use. To Mazda’s credit, they took overall victory in the 1991 installment of the 24 Hours of LeMans with the famed 787B.

The RX-Vision will be available on Gran Turismo Sport beginning May 22 at 2:00 AM 0 EDT. After allowing gamers to acclimate to the new car, GT Sport is hosting two events on May 22 to commemorate Mazda’s centennial anniversary and the release of the RX-Vision GT3 concept.

Along with a time-trial at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps there will be a livery design contest. We’d like to think a fair share of the custom designs will harken back to the iconic orange and green scheme seen on the LeMans winning 787B. That said, the winners from both events will receive a limited-edition sketch and miniature RX-Vision GT3 of their own.