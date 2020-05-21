Hide press release Show press release

MINI USA EXPANDS VALUE-ORIENTED MINI OXFORD EDITION TO ALL CUSTOMERS, & INTRODUCES MINI COUNTRYMAN OXFORD EDITION.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, May 21, 2020. MINI USA today announced that it is now making its value-oriented MINI Oxford Edition line-up available to all customers. In addition, MINI USA has added the versatile 2020 MINI Countryman to the MINI Oxford Edition lineup, joining the 2-door and 4-door MINI Oxford Edition models in offering customers even more value, substance, style, safety and fun expected of a MINI.

MINI Oxford Edition Now Available to All Customers

Versatile 2020 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition Joins Value-oriented Lineup

Availability of the MINI Oxford Edition, which was previously offered exclusively to current and recently graduated college students, and active duty and recently retired U.S. military, has now been expanded at a time when many customers may be experiencing financial challenges due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Oxford Editions are all about offering MINI models with incredible value, at an attractive price, without giving up style, substance, and MINI’s fun-to-drive characteristics.” said Mike Peyton, Vice President, MINI of the Americas. “Offering our Oxford Editions to everyone and adding the versatile Countryman Oxford Edition are additional means of making MINI more accessible to more customers.” Peyton continued, “A MINI Oxford Edition is the perfect choice, maybe now more than ever, for value-minded customers who want to engage with our brand, and be part of the MINI community.”

The New 2020 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition – More Value, Versatility and Fun

MINI’s most versatile model which appeals to a wider range of customers, the new 2020 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition is available in limited numbers as both Cooper and Cooper ALL4 variants.

This special edition comes with all the standard equipment of the Classic Trim, which includes leatherette upholstery, 6.5” display with Bluetooth, rear camera and rear park distance control, 7-speed dual clutch transmission and a panoramic sunroof. On top of that, the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition comes standard with upgraded 18” wheels, anthracite headliner, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and a choice of six exterior colors, including metallic paint options.

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman Oxford Edition is $25,900. The 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 Oxford Edition has an MSRP of $27,900. Pricing excludes the $850 Destination & Handling fee. This means the MINI Countryman Oxford Edition is specially configured with $5,500 worth of optional equipment as standard at no additional cost.

The MINI Oxford Edition – 2 Door and 4 Door Hardtops Remain True Value-Leaders

The 2021 model year MINI Oxford Edition 2 Door and 4 Door Hardtops continue to represent the brand’s most value-oriented offerings, and come standard with the MINI Connected Infotainment System with a 6.5 inch high resolution screen with Bluetooth, rear-view camera, park distance control and MINI Teleservices and emergency call. The MINI Oxford Edition hardtops also come with upgraded 17” wheels in silver or black, automatic or manual transmission, dual-pane panoramic moon roof, heated seats, and a choice of six exterior body colors.

The 2021 MINI Oxford Edition 2-door Hardtop is priced at an MSRP of $19,750. The 2021 MINI Oxford Edition 4-door Hardtop is priced at $20,750. Pricing excludes the $850 Destination & Handling fee. This means the MINI Oxford Edition Hardtops are specially configured with $6,900 worth of optional equipment as standard at no additional cost.

MINI Oxford Edition models are offered though participating dealers with a simplified “what you see is what you pay” pricing that was made possible by not involving added incentives or gimmicks. 2021MINI Oxford Edition Hardtops are currently available at participating dealerships across the U.S. The new 2020 MINI Countryman Oxford Edition variants will be available at participating dealers in limited numbers starting this July.

The MINI Oxford Edition Hardtops were first launched for the 2018 model year and focused on offering active and recently graduated college students a special value-oriented opportunity to own a MINI. In 2019 MINI USA then expanded the Oxford Edition to active and recently retired U.S Military personnel as a way to support them in honor of their service. Today, while all three MINI Oxford Editions are now available to everyone, these models continue to represent an attractive value for college students and graduates, as well as for active and recently retired U.S. Military personnel that were at the heart of MINI’s Oxford Edition offerings since it first launched.