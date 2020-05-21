Car people are typically watch people too, and vice versa. The stunning craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into a vehicle like the Bugatti Chiron, for example, translates especially well to something like a $280,000 Jacob & Co. timepiece. But Bugatti isn't the only high-end car brand in the watch game as of late – famous Porsche tuner Rauh-Welt Begriff (or RWB) has its own duo of dynamic-looking watches on sale right now.

Together with Denmark's REC Watches, RWB founder Akira Nakai has released two handsome timepieces dubbed the RWB Stella and RWB Rotana. And as you might have guessed, each one draws inspiration from a specific RWB build. The Stella watch takes its name from the iconic 1985 RWB Porsche 930 "Stella Artois" – the tuner's first true build – while the Rotana is inspired by the bright-purple, track-focused RWB Porsche 911 with the same name.

RWB ripped the dial of each watch directly from the cars with the namesake they share, while both have a stainless steel, black PVD-coated exterior case, a rubber strap, and water resistance of up to 164 feet (50 meters). They also have a relatively wide diameter of 46 millimeters – a subtle nod to the tuner's widebody Porsches – and are only distinguishable by their unique faces and colors. The Stella has eye-catching gold bumpers on either side and a matching gold second hand, while the Rotana uses a bright purple color instead, inspired by the Rotana 911.

Neither of these two RWB timepieces are what we'd call "cheap" – REC asks $1,795 apiece. Though, that price is still more attainable than the $280,000 Bugatti watch we mentioned earlier. But hurry, REC and RWB are offering just 305 examples of each to customers, with both watches available right now through the REC online store.