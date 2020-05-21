Ford Bronco Sport production started earlier this week – allegedly – but the automaker has yet to reveal the boxy compact off-roader to the public. Ford had planned to reveal it at the New York Auto Show, but the coronavirus happened. We’re still supposed to see it sometime this year before it goes on sale for 2021. Over the last several months, we’ve seen the Bronco Sport with various layers of camouflage, and without any coverings at all. While the Bronco in these new spy photos still wears plenty of camo, this is the first time we’ve seen the Bronco Sport without its roof rack.

Sadly, the entire thing is still covered in camouflage, and there’s even cladding at the front, adding some topography to its otherwise flat face underneath. The door handles are covered, and the camo wrap also extends over the bumpers. However, not even camouflage can hide its undeniably boxy shape, which it’ll borrow from its larger Bronco stablemate. Yet, it’ll ride on the same platform as the Ford Escape.

That means it’ll likely borrow its powertrains, too: a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder (standard) or a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (optional). The smaller mill produces 180 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque while the four-pot mill makes 250 hp (186 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm). Power will route to all four wheels as all-wheel drive is a standard feature with that power routing through an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which is the only transmission available.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Sport Spy Photos

We don’t know if Bronco Sport production that started in Mexico is for pre-production units or the real thing, though previous reports said Ford would kick-off the crossover’s official production on September 7. Oddly, the report that said production has already started also said that it’d only last through July 20 before restarting again on September 28. Ford isn’t saying when it’s revealing the new crossover, but it feels like it could be soon.