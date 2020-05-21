Boreas Campers specializes in trailers that you can haul into the wilderness, but with people increasingly working from home, the company now offers a guide of how to do your job from anywhere – including a campsite deep in the wilderness. The perfect setup is going to be different for everyone, but here are some things to think about if you want to push working remotely to the concept's limits.

Having access to the Internet is the major requirement of working remotely. Boreas Campers recommends an antenna and cellular signal booster. In the company's guide, two customers report that placing a 25-foot-long telescoping antenna outside the trailer provides enough reception for their needs. There are also apps that you can check to confirm whether there's a cellular tower near your campsite that the signal booster can reach.

Once you have Internet, then the next necessity is having electricity to run everything so that you can do a day of work. Boreas Campers trailers come with 110 watts of solar and an absorbent glass mat battery. If someone wants to spend an extended amount of time in the wilderness, the company adding additional batteries.

When the workday is done, the company's trailers have a small galley for food preparation. The entry-level AT Camper Trailer has cabinets, a stainless steel countertop, and comes pre-wired for a 12-volt refrigerator. The XT Camper Trailer offers even more like a two-burner propane cooktop, stainless steel sink, refrigerator/freezer, and 20-gallon water supply.

The Boreas Campers touts the fact that its trailers don't use wood in their construction, which boosts their ruggedness by removing concerns about the material rotting. Their compact size makes pulling them through the wilderness easier. Inside, there's a queen-sized mattress, and the hard sides offer more security in inclement weather than a soft-sided tent.