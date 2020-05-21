Wearing the company’s striking new design language, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan is a polarizing (but stylish) midsize four-door. And while rumors abound that the automaker is considering a more practical version with a rear hatch, there’s nothing substantial to go on at the moment. That’s not going to stop us from lusting after this rendering of a slick, five-door, stylishly practical Sonata station wagon, however.

Found on Kolesa.ru, the rendering (which shows the wagon from the front and rear) remains very faithful to the production-spec Sonata sedan. It wears the global-market front bumper, which appears only on the US-bound hybrid model, and we think it’s far more stylish than the catfish-like bumpers most of our Sonatas get. In the rendering, changes to the front view are otherwise minimal, sporting the same dynamic wheels, sloping hood, and chrome beltline trim that bleeds forward into slick daytime running lights.

A squarer rear door leads to rear glass that nicely recalls the Hyundai sedan’s C-pillar–mounted quarter windows. Most impressively, the Hyundai wagon variant wears the four-door’s taillights and dynamic side surfacing very well, although smallish glass on the hatchback has us concerned about rear visibility. That’s the price one pays for style, however. A gentle crease along the roofline and a rear spoiler help maintain a coupe-like silhouette, but the roof itself is actually quite square, paying dividends in headroom and cargo space.

The odds of us Americans getting access to a Sonata station wagon are practically nil, but that won’t stop us from dreaming. And while we’re at it, make our longroof Hyundai an N-Line model with the company’s 290-horsepower (216-kilowatt), 310–pound-foot (420–newton-meter) turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder.