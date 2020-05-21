The company’s tallest model gets miniaturized.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan helped the British automaker set a new sales record last year. It was the company’s best in its 116-year history and a 25 percent increase in sales over 2018. Rolls rolled into the luxury SUV market with a powerhouse product, and now, customers will be able to miniaturize the Cullinan into a 1:8 scale model, which isn’t precisely that tiny. Like its cars, Rolls takes its time building the miniature Cullinan, and customers can customize them to match their real-world models.
Each model is handcrafted to the customer’s specification, with over 1,000 individual components available. That could make the build process take up to 450 hours, which, according to the company, is over half the time the company needs to build the real Cullinan. There are around 40,000 colors to choose from, too, or customers can replicate their own bespoke finish. Each is hand-painted. This is Rolls we’re talking about here.
The inside is just as gorgeous as the outside, too, with embroidered headrests and wood finishes. Illuminated treadplates greet anyone looking inside, showing off exquisite details like seat piping and stitching that can accurately match a customer’s Cullinan. As with any high-end model, the Cullinan features fully functioning exterior lighting, and the 6.75-liter V12 under the hood is perfectly replicated. All the doors open, too.
Scale models from automakers like Rolls or companies like Amalgam show just how detailed scale models can be if given the time and craftsmanship. Rolls goes the extra mile with its Cullinan 1:8 scale model, as well, providing a display case nearly a meter in length that sits atop a gloss-black base and a plinth, though you can still access the model through a removable window. And if customers don’t want their Cullinan model to match the one in their garage, they could completely customize it, too.
ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS: ACHIEVING PERFECTION ON EVERY SCALE
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “This scale replica brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s Effortless, Everywhere philosophy. Our super-luxury SUV is now as perfectly at ease in the serene surroundings of its owner’s residence as it is in the most challenging and hostile terrain on Earth.” He continued, “It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that Inspiring Greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: we seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.”