ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS: ACHIEVING PERFECTION ON EVERY SCALE

Sir Henry Royce once said, “Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing.” It is in this vein that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents to its clients, perfect scale models of Cullinan, the marque’s stellar SUV.

As daily driving pleasures have been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some other of life’s little luxuries have come to the fore. An authentic 1:8 scale replica of a full-sized Cullinan, in which every detail is reproduced with absolute perfection, can now be enjoyed by clients around the world, in the comfort of their own home.

Far more than a mere model, each miniature Cullinan is individually and painstakingly crafted by hand, to the client’s specification, from over 1,000 individual components. This process can take up to 450 hours – over half of the time required to build a full-sized Cullinan at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.

The replica is hand-painted using Rolls-Royce colour-matched paint, then hand-polished to the marque’s exacting specification; the coachline is even applied using a fine brush, just as it is on the original. Clients may choose from a palette of around 40,000 ‘standard’ colours, or replicate their own personal Bespoke finish. The fully-functioning exterior lights are operated by a Cullinan-branded remote control; under the bonnet is a perfect likeness of the ‎iconic 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

On opening the coach doors, illuminated treadplates are revealed, leading to an interior designed and executed with the materials, skill and attention to detail lavished on Cullinan itself. From the headrest embroidery and wood finishes to seat piping and stitching, these Bespoke creations allow clients to recreate their full-size vehicle with astonishing accuracy, or even envision future Cullinans to add to their collection.

Presented in a display case at almost a metre in length, the replica is set on a gloss-black base mounted on a plinth allowing it to be appreciated from all angles. The Perspex window can be removed enabling the minutiae of the doors, luggage compartment and engine bay to be viewed in detail.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “This scale replica brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s Effortless, Everywhere philosophy. Our super-luxury SUV is now as perfectly at ease in the serene surroundings of its owner’s residence as it is in the most challenging and hostile terrain on Earth.” He continued, “It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that Inspiring Greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: we seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.”