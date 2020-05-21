You can track the entire journey from Zuffenhausen to your local dealership.
As we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, automakers are looking to expand their online customer services and cover everything from ordering to delivery. Porsche even introduced an online platform that helps you find your desired classic Porsche, and now the Stuttgart-based company is expanding its digital services even further.
Meet the Porsche Track Your Dream service, which allows customers to track the entire journey of their brand new cars from the production facility in Germany and across the Atlantic to the final destination at the dealership for delivery. The platform is currently live for clients who have ordered the 911 sports car and will very soon expand to cover Taycan orders as well.
“Buying a Porsche is a special moment, and one that should be as personal as possible, recognizing that placing the order and awaiting its delivery is part of the experience as anticipation builds,” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche in North America, comments. “Porsche Track Your Dream allows our customers to trace every key stage of their new car as it leaves our home in Germany.”
The most exciting part of the virtual journey is the Behind the Scenes section, where you can actually watch your 911 being assembled in Zuffenhausen thanks to two cameras installed close to the assembly lines. The application is currently available for new car customers from America, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, and Spain, and will very soon grow to include more markets worldwide.
As we mentioned already, the tracking service is currently offered only for the 911 sports car and includes 14 milestone points, such as order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, and departure from Germany. Future plans also include enrollment of the all-electric Taycan.
As a key component of the digital customer experience, Porsche Track Your Dream is integrated with the My Porsche web portal. Here, ownership aspects such as service scheduling, financing and Porsche Connect functions are handled once the car arrives at its new home.
Porsche Track Your Dream is initially being made available for customer-ordered 911 sports cars. Future plans include enrollment of the all-electric Taycan. The service is provided by Porsche Digital, Inc. and was developed in close cooperation with Porsche Cars North America, Inc.
Behind the Scenes - seeing your Porsche in production
Complementary to Porsche Track Your Dream, the My Porsche web portal also features a “Behind the Scenes” service, which gives an exclusive insight into production at the sports car manufacturer in Zuffenhausen. U.S. customers are able to follow how their ordered Porsche 911 is being built step-by-step, and cameras are already installed at two relevant stations with two more cameras being added soon. The application will be available first for new car customers from USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland as well as Spain. Other markets will follow in the coming months.
Porsche Track Your Dream and Behind the Scenes are both live for U.S. customers now.