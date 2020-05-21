As we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, automakers are looking to expand their online customer services and cover everything from ordering to delivery. Porsche even introduced an online platform that helps you find your desired classic Porsche, and now the Stuttgart-based company is expanding its digital services even further.

Meet the Porsche Track Your Dream service, which allows customers to track the entire journey of their brand new cars from the production facility in Germany and across the Atlantic to the final destination at the dealership for delivery. The platform is currently live for clients who have ordered the 911 sports car and will very soon expand to cover Taycan orders as well.

“Buying a Porsche is a special moment, and one that should be as personal as possible, recognizing that placing the order and awaiting its delivery is part of the experience as anticipation builds,” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche in North America, comments. “Porsche Track Your Dream allows our customers to trace every key stage of their new car as it leaves our home in Germany.”

The most exciting part of the virtual journey is the Behind the Scenes section, where you can actually watch your 911 being assembled in Zuffenhausen thanks to two cameras installed close to the assembly lines. The application is currently available for new car customers from America, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, and Spain, and will very soon grow to include more markets worldwide.

As we mentioned already, the tracking service is currently offered only for the 911 sports car and includes 14 milestone points, such as order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, and departure from Germany. Future plans also include enrollment of the all-electric Taycan.