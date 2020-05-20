It looks like more leaked images of the forthcoming Ram Rebel TRX are showing up on the internet. This latest set claims to show portions of the interior and engine bay, and it all comes just a couple days after a spy video surfaced showing a heavily camouflaged prototype on an empty desert highway.

What do we see this time around? TFLoffroad received an anonymous message with six images, four of which focus on the interior. The big tamale is a clear look at a leather-clad seat with TRX stitched into the back. Looking behind the seat we can see what looks like camo netting over the rear window, suggesting these shots were nabbed in a hurry from a camouflaged prototype. If the person wasn’t supposed to be crawling around the truck, that could explain the blurry shots and odd angles we see throughout the collage of image.

We also get a nice look at the shifter in the center console – no rotary dial for the TRX it seems – and the truck appears to have a trailer control feature as well. The final interior shot is a weird silver depiction of a person, a truck, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and presumably, a small Velociraptor being chased by everything. The video identifies this as an Easter Egg, located on the bottom of the center console and it’s an obvious dig at the Ford F-150 Raptor. Whether it transitions to production is anyone’s guess, but honestly, it seems rather cheesy to us.

The final two leaked photos are allegedly under-the-hood shots. One is pretty easy to identify as the air intake, with RAM embossed in large letters at the opening. The other shot is rather obscure, but any modern-day Mopar fan should recognize it as the supercharger housing for the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine. We’ve known for well over a year that Ram would drop the monster motor into the TRX – our exclusive tipster even said one prototype truck had the 840-horsepower Demon engine installed. But there’s still a question of just how much power the production truck will offer.

When will these questions be answered? That is a tricky question on its own these days, as Coronavirus is delaying pretty much everything. Our latest intel says Rebel TRX production is slated to start in September, with a reveal coming at the end of June.