The newly released teaser for the GMC Hummer EV focuses on the vehicle's novel roof design that includes a large, removable panel over the front row and separate sections farther back that also come off. However, if you watch the bottom of the frame at the very end of the clip, you can catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated model's dashboard.

The brief clip shows that there are two rectangular displays with a narrow space separating them. If you need help seeing them, then the arrows point to each screen in the image below.

During a media briefing, GMC told a member of the Motor1.com team that the digital instrument cluster measures 12 inches, and the infotainment screen is 15 inches. With displays that large, it should be easy to get a clear view of everything that the system is showing.

The Hummer EV is part of General Motors' EV onslaught. The truck uses the company's new Ultium battery technology and this application uses an 800-volt pack with charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts. Three electric motors would make 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and be able to push the Hummer to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds.

The company originally intended the Hummer EV to begin arriving in the fall of 2021. However, the effects of the coronavirus outbreak put that timing somewhat in doubt. The beginning of this video also indicates that the truck arrives in the autumn of '21, suggesting that everything is still on schedule.

The heavily updated Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant will handle the GMC Hummer EV's production. GM will invest $2.2 billion into the site to make it the major hub for the automaker's electric vehicle production in the United States.